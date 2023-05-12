How the Gutschewski family is motivating Scott to re-earn TOUR status

National Golf Day was May 10, and that was Gutschewski’s daughter’s last day of high school. Isabelle is off to the University of Nebraska next year to be part of the PGA Golf Management program. His son, Luke, is a sophomore at Iowa State and part of the golf team. Golf is also a big part of the lives of his two other sons, Trevor and Isaiah, and with dad trending towards earning a PGA TOUR card again at age 46, the next generation of Gutschewski’s is in the golfing mix too.