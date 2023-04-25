From humble beginnings, Alejandro Tosti ready to make Latin America proud at Mexico Open

Tosti was born in Rosario, Argentina – about three hours from Buenos Aires – and says he has plenty of family support back home. He is the youngest of four kids and his brothers would always protect him, he says. Tosti started playing golf after watching the Masters in 2001. He was obsessed with all sports but there was something special about that week, he recalls, and after watching Tiger Woods win his fourth consecutive major, he and one of his brothers grabbed a stick and a ping-pong ball and tried to hit it into a drain in the backyard. Then they’d try to hit it toward the leg of a table or into the gap between the fridge and the kitchen cabinet. His home became his course.