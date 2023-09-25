Jake Knapp bets on himself, achieves PGA TOUR dream

Knapp won twice on PGA TOUR Canada in 2019 (plus a runner-up and third-place showing) to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time. He missed 20 cuts in 36 tournaments in the combined 2020-21 season, however, and returned to Canada. He found his game again there, winning again and notching four top-10s in 10 events. You don’t love to go backwards in this game, but Knapp said earlier in 2023 that the backtrack was good for him. He retraced his steps. He proved to himself that he was good enough. Again.