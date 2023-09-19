Max Greyserman’s American dream: Achieving PGA TOUR stardom amid adversity

“(Earning a PGA TOUR card) is something I’ve worked towards my whole life. But it’s something I thought I wouldn’t do at times,” Greyserman said. “Belief and self-doubt is something I’ve struggled with in my career because I put in … so much time and effort but I was always good, wasn’t always ‘great.’ Good in high school but I wasn’t the best. I was good in college, but I wasn’t the best. It was always about believing in myself and as I continue to compete and realize that I can compete with anyone out there is what is going to help me get over the edge here.