Fear management sparks Grayson Murray to better PGA TOUR status

“We’re lucky we play a game for a living and it’s not the end of the world,” Murray said Sunday. “Everyone always talks about perspective, but it really is perspective … It’s crazy how fear is one of those things that happens to all of us; we wouldn’t be human if we didn’t experience fear. Being out here on the golf course trying to win tournaments, there are a lot of things going through your mind, and whether you want to call it fear or not, I think us men don’t like to use that word, but there’s a lot of times where, ‘Oh, there’s water left, you don’t want to hit it left’ … that’s a fear. It was a great session with (Blauer).”