TOURBound: Globetrotting Chan Kim earns first PGA TOUR card at 33

Two weeks after returning to practice, Kim returned to competition in Singapore – “started swinging, hopped on a plane, went to see what I could do.” Kim missed the cut by two strokes but was encouraged. He took a couple more months away from competition while tuning back up, and the rust didn’t take long to shake off, as he notched six top-five finishes that summer before an eventual win at the Japan Open Golf Championship. He was back; he won again in 2020, and he won twice more in 2021.