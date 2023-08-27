Finals update: Ben Kohles eyes automatic TOUR call-up Sunday in Boise

Kohles knows all about going back-to-back on the Korn Ferry Tour. In summer 2012, he won his first two professional starts – the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and Cox Classic – to become the first player on record to win his first two pro starts on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour. He earned his first TOUR card for 2013, but he’s alternated between the TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour throughout his career, striving to find that extra edge that will allow him to stick on TOUR once he gets back there.