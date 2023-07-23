Chance meeting with NFL icon spins Ben Silverman’s career forward

Fast forward a year-and-a-half, and Silverman is playing some of his best golf. A renewed approach to distance off the tee, fitness and the mental game have propelled him to six top-10s in 11 starts, including a victory at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club – which he entered on a sponsor exemption, having commenced the season with low-level conditional status as a past champion. Silverman crossed the threshold for a spot in the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long standings – and a PGA TOUR return – with a TX finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper in late July.