Five players to watch at NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
2 Min Read
Written by Justin Evans
The NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank marks the 19th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, as players seek coveted spots inside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which will bring 2024 PGA TOUR membership at season’s end in October.
Here’s a look at five players to watch at The Glen Club.
1. Chandler Phillips: After back-to-back missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, Phillips flipped the script with a runner-up at the Price Cutter Charity Championship his first top-10 since winning the season opener at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. The Texas A&M product now stands No. 9 on the Points List as he seeks his first TOUR card.
2. Parker Coody: The twin brother of Price Cutter Charity Championship winner Pierceson Coody, he finished runner-up in the Ozarks to Pierceson, who moves to No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Parker moves to No. 23 on the season-long standings, and suddenly the Coody brothers are positioned to earn their first PGA TOUR cards together. It marked Parker’s second straight top-three finish, and he’ll look to ride that momentum to Chicago.
3. Thomas Walsh: The Virginia alum earned a career-best runner-up finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, rebounding in sterling fashion after a missed cut at The Ascendant presented by Blue. The North Carolina native led all players last week with 29 total birdies, and he heads to the Windy City at No. 40 on the season-long standings.
4. Quade Cummins: After a T6 at The Ascendant presented by Blue, Cummins continued his strong play in the Ozarks with a T13 finish, marking his third top-25 of the season. With this finish, Cummins jumps up 20spots to No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he looks to earn PGA TOUR membership at the end of the season.
5. Alistair Docherty. The Barstool Sports enthusiast will relish Barstool's first streaming broadcast of a TOUR-sanctioned event, and he'll look to play his way into Sunday contention accordingly.