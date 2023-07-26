Five players to watch at NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank

2. Parker Coody: The twin brother of Price Cutter Charity Championship winner Pierceson Coody, he finished runner-up in the Ozarks to Pierceson, who moves to No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Parker moves to No. 23 on the season-long standings, and suddenly the Coody brothers are positioned to earn their first PGA TOUR cards together. It marked Parker’s second straight top-three finish, and he’ll look to ride that momentum to Chicago.