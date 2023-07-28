Ryan McCormick leads NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank as Barstool Sports livestream debuts
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Livestreaming Information
Thursday marks the first streaming production of professional golf for Barstool Sports, a sports, lifestyle and entertainment brand; the digital media company is co-producing the first-of-its-kind streaming event in conjunction with PGA TOUR Entertainment, which is providing production capabilities, while Barstool Sports is leading the creative direction
Talent for this week’s livestreaming coverage includes hosts of the No. 1 golf podcast, Barstool Sports’ Fore Play, along with other Barstool Sports personalities · Livestreaming for Rounds 2-4 will be available exclusively via Barstool.tv from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET
Things to Know
Ryan McCormick makes seven birdies and two eagles, shatters 18-hole tournament scoring record and The Glen Club course record with bogey-free, career-low 11-under 60
McCormick holds two-stroke lead for second 18-hole lead/co-lead this season (The Ascendant presented by Blue/finished T14) and third such lead in 92nd career start on Tour (2022 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard/finished T2)
Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Paul Barjon, who won the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS earlier this month, ties career-low round on Tour with 9-under 62, stands inside the top 10 through 18 holes for second time this season (T7/Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS)
Curtis Thompson, winner of the 2020 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, cards bogey-free 8-under 63, his first round better than 67 this season, and stands in a 6-way T3
None of the season’s first 16 events were won by an 18-hole leader/co-leader, but the last two events were won by an 18-hole leader/co-leader (Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue; Pierceson Coody/Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper)
McCormick’s tournament course-record 60 gives him Thursday lead at NV5 Invitational
First-Round Lead Notes
0: First-round leaders/co-leaders to win NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
2: First-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue; Pierceson Coody/Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper)
Ryan MCormick (1st/-11)
Cards the fourth round of 60 or better on the Korn Ferry Tour this season (12-under 59/Mac Meissner/LECOM Suncoast Classic; 12-under 59/Michael Feagles/BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX; 10-under 60/Alejandro Tosti/Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kanasas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics)
In 290th career round on Tour, eclipses previous career-low round (9-under 61/2022 Astara Golf Championship/Round 1) and career-low score relative to par (10-under 62/2023 Astara Chile Classic/Round 2)
Makes seven birdies (Nos. 1, 3, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15) and is only player in the field with two eagles (par-5 fifth and 18th), marking his third career round with multiple eagles (2018 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/Round 2; 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39/Round 4)
In six previous rounds at The Glen Club, only score under 70 was 3-under 68 (Round 2/2022)
Has played in all 18 events this season and has six top-25s – two of which are top-10s – and 13 made cuts
Finished top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List each of the last two seasons to maintain fully exempt membership (No. 65/2020-21; No. 28/2022)
As conditional member and Korn Ferry Tour rookie in 2020-21, open qualified into 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, the first event in the Return to Golf following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, and finished T14 to earn a spot in the next event, where he finished T6 to shuffle up the priority ranking for remainder of the season
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of the 2020-21 season via a T126 at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Played two seasons on PGA TOUR Canada in 2014 and 2015, recording one top-10 in 11 starts each season
Played four seasons at St. John’s University (2010-14) in Queens, New York, where he won three tournaments (all as a senior) and was named the 2013-14 BIG EAST Conference Golfer of the Year, as well as the 2013-14 BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete Sports Excellence Award winner
Three collegiate wins included medalist honors at the 2014 BIG EAST Championship
Won the 2012 New Jersey State Golf Association Amateur Championship and 2012 Metropolitan Golf Association Amateur Championship, becoming the fifth player in history (and first since 1949) to win both events the same year
Quotables
Ryan McCormick on how different The Glen Club is playing this week compared to previous years… “It's nice not to be in the rain jacket with, you know, hand warmers just like hiding under the umbrella out here. I think the rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday probably softened it and made it quite a bit easier. The course is in great shape. When it's hot, the ball's going far, when it's soft like that, you can throw darts. It's nice to be here in July.”
McCormick on whether this is a round he will remember… “Yeah. The whole season kind of like blends together out here so much. All these rounds, you're just trying to work your way up inside the Top 30. So I'll remember this one, but there's a whole lot of work left to do this year, a whole lot of work left to do tomorrow and the rest of this week. Yeah, I'll remember it.”
Notes
Paul Barjon (2nd/-9) birdies the par-5 18th to close a 9-under 62 and tie his career-low round in 75th career start on Tour; he previously carded 9-under 62s in the second round of the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship (finished T15) and 2023 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS (won)
University of Illinois alum Brian Campbell (T3/-8) stands inside the top five through 18 holes for the second time this season (T4/AdventHealth Championship/finished T9)
Rookie Joe Highsmith (T3/-8), making his fourth start since returning from injury last month at the Compliance Solutions Championship, holds a career-high 18-hole position (previous: T7/The Ascendant presented by Blue/finished T39)
- Highsmith cards his third round of 63 or better in his 13 start on Tour (9-under 62/LECOM Suncoast Classic/Round 2; 7-under 63/Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard/finished T37)
Curtis Thompson (T3/-8), the only past champion of the event in this week’s field, stands inside the top 25 through 18 holes for the first time since the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance/T7 (finished T74)
- Thompson cards his lowest round on Tour since a career-low 9-under 61 in the second round of the 2017 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
Ian Holt (T3/-8), who entered the week at No. 132 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, holds career-high 18-hole position (previous: T4/2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship/MC) and cards career-low 8-under 63 in 39th career round on Tour (previous: 7-under 64/2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX/Round 2)
Jack Maguire (T3/-8) stands inside the top five through 18 holes for the first time since the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic/T2 (finished T7)
Making his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour start, open qualifier Hayden Wood (T3/-8) cards bogey-free 8-under 63; he has two made cuts in four previous starts on Tour
Danny Walker (T9/-7), the 155th player who gained entry to the 156-player field via his Korn Ferry Tour Priority Ranking number, cards a field-leading 11 birdies en route to 7-under 64
Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Ben Kohles (T37/-5) cards bogey-free 5-under 66 for his Tour-leading 14th bogey-free round this season