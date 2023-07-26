From Argentina to The Open: Zack Fischer's path to major success

“Our season ended in September on the Korn Ferry Tour and I did some Monday qualifiers, but we had all this dead time until January, so I started looking at how I could try to keep my game somewhat sharp,” said Fischer. “We were looking at (Argentina) and I was like, ‘I’d like to go down there because I feel like I could compete pretty well.’ I played well in South America whenever we played Korn Ferry Tour events, and I booked my ticket.