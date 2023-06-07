Takeaways from UNC Health Championship: Grayson Murray thrills local fans
2 Min Read
Jorge Fernandez Valdes captures maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at Raleigh CC
Written by Justin Evans
Here’s a look at some notable storylines from last week’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH, contested at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Jorge Fernandez Valdes defeated Trent Phillips on the first playoff hole to earn his first career Korn Ferry Tour title. Valdes is now ranked 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card. The top 30 finishers at the end of year will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Family is everything: UNC Health Championship winner Jorge Fernandez Valdes had his family by his side last weekend as he earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a 25-foot birdie on the first playoff hole. His wife Martina and daughter Azalea ran onto the green to celebrate the victory. “It’s a huge win; we had come all the way from Argentina alone,” said Martina. “It was a long way, and we are super happy for him.” It was a heartwarming story as he is now ranked 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Hometown cooking: Local Raleigh native Grayson Murray finished T3 at 12 under, one stroke shy of the two-man playoff. This is Murray’s second top-10 finish in the last three weeks after he won the AdventHealth Championship. Murray rises the Korn Ferry Tour Points List from No. 17 to No. 8, well positioned to secure a spot in the top 30 at season’s end.
First time for everything: PGA TOUR rookieKyle Westmoreland made his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the season in Raleigh after not qualifying for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Westmoreland was the 36-hole leader at Raleigh CC en route to a solo-fifth finish, two strokes outside the playoff. This marks his best finish in 64 career TOUR-sanctioned starts (24 on PGA TOUR, 32 on the Korn Ferry Tour, and eight on PGA TOUR Canada).
Rookie climbing the leaderboard: In his ninth career Korn Ferry Tour start, Trent Phillips recorded a career-best finish, solo second in a playoff. His 72-hole score of 267 is the lowest of his young career; he only recorded seven bogeys or worse throughout the week, tied for fewest by any player in the field.