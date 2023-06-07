Takeaways from UNC Health Championship: Grayson Murray thrills local fans

Family is everything: UNC Health Championship winner Jorge Fernandez Valdes had his family by his side last weekend as he earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a 25-foot birdie on the first playoff hole. His wife Martina and daughter Azalea ran onto the green to celebrate the victory. “It’s a huge win; we had come all the way from Argentina alone,” said Martina. “It was a long way, and we are super happy for him.” It was a heartwarming story as he is now ranked 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.