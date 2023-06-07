How to watch BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
All four rounds broadcast on Golf Channel
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Korn Ferry Tour makes its televised debut of 2023 at this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, the circuit’s long-running stop in the South Carolina Upstate.
The first two rounds are contested across Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club, with the final two rounds contested at Thornblade.
The BMW Charity Pro-Am offers a unique celebrity pro-am format, with this year’s celebrity participants including Todd Gurley, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. All pro-am participants will compete across the first two rounds, with a cut into Saturday’s third round. Sunday’s final round will feature professionals only.
Here’s a look at how to watch this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am.
HOW TO WATCH (ALL TIMES ET)
Thursday: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Golf Channel, live)
Friday: 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, tape delay)
Saturday: 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel, tape delay)
Sunday: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Golf Channel, live)
ROUND 1 FEATURED GROUPS
8:02 a.m. (Thornblade No. 1): Fred Biondi/Kat Oliver; Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Matt Pfennig
8:13 a.m. (Thornblade No. 1): William Mouw/Raegan Propes; Ryan Burnett/Ann Liguori
12:06 p.m. (Thornblade No. 10): Brett Drewitt/Michael Stassi; Rico Hoey/Wes Favors
12:17 p.m. (Thornblade No. 10): Ben Kohles/Joel Williamson; Julian Etulain/Jeff Wyatt