Inside the reshuffle: Five players who improved standing after eight Korn Ferry Tour events

After falling short at Second Stage of Q-School last fall, Ben Silverman was uncertain of his career trajectory into the season. Then came The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he maximized a sponsor exemption with a playoff victory over Cody Blick. Silverman, 35, had entered the season with low-level conditional status from a win at the 2017 Price Cutter Charity Championship, but nothing was guaranteed. Not only is he fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour through 2024, at minimum, but he’s on the verge of a TOUR return. He added a T3 at last week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic for good measure, as well.