Five players to watch: LECOM Suncoast Classic
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour heads to west Florida for fifth annual stop at Lakewood National Golf Club
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic marks the eighth event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players jockey for position inside the top 30 on the season-long standings in the chase for 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here’s a look at five players to watch at this week at Lakewood National Golf Club.
1. Brett Drewitt: The veteran Australian has been a picture of consistency this season, recording five top-10 finishes in his first six Korn Ferry Tour starts of the season, including a runner-up at last week’s Veritex Bank Championship. The two-time PGA TOUR member now stands No. 2 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List and now stands on the precipice of a TOUR return. He’s also just the fourth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to notch five top-10s within the first seven events of a season, joining Sean Pacetti (seven starts, 1990), Stewart Cink (seven starts, 1996) and Deane Pappas (six starts, 1998).
2. Tom Whitney: After placing sixth at the Veritex Bank Championship, Whitney has now accrued three top-10 finishes this season, highlighted by a T2 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. Last week, Whitney carded rounds of 70-68-67-64 at Texas Rangers GC, improving each day. Whitney stands No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he chases his first TOUR card.
3. Spencer Levin: After earning a spot in the Veritex Bank Championship via the Monday qualifier, his hot streak continued as he won the event just a few days after. Levin reached 20 under par with eight birdies on Sunday, carding four on the front nine and another four on the back nine.With this win, Levin moves from 150th to 11th place in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Spencer Levin's interview after winning Veritex Bank Championship
4. Roberto Diaz: Only missing the cut once this season, Diaz has had a string of strong finishes, highlighted by a T8 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. Diaz most recently finished T15 at the Veritex Bank Championship, carding 12-under 272. Diaz enters the week at No. 35 on the season-long standings, hungry to break inside the top 30 with a strong week in west Florida.
5. Zack Fischer: After earning his first top-10 finish of the season at the Veritex Bank Championship, Fischer aims to start a trend. The University of Texas-Arlington alum carded four rounds in the 60s at Texas Rangers GC, just down the road from his old college stomping grounds. The 33-year-old has now recorded three top-25s this season, and he stands No. 40 on the season-long standings.