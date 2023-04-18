Five players to watch: LECOM Suncoast Classic

1. Brett Drewitt: The veteran Australian has been a picture of consistency this season, recording five top-10 finishes in his first six Korn Ferry Tour starts of the season, including a runner-up at last week’s Veritex Bank Championship. The two-time PGA TOUR member now stands No. 2 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List and now stands on the precipice of a TOUR return. He’s also just the fourth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to notch five top-10s within the first seven events of a season, joining Sean Pacetti (seven starts, 1990), Stewart Cink (seven starts, 1996) and Deane Pappas (six starts, 1998).