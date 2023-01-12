Pierceson Coody returns from injury at Great Exuma

“I had played two PGA TOUR events and had missed both cuts by three or four shots. I hadn’t really ever put myself in a place to compete on the professional level. It was just like, every week, how far could I go with it? How did my game feel? Where can I really improve? With eight starts, I didn’t have this overarching thought of, ‘Oh, I’m going to get my card,’ but after I won, I had that feeling.”