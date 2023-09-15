Rookies Scott Stevens, Patrick Welch share lead after Round 1 at Simmons Bank Open

Welch on earning Korn Ferry Tour starts… “It was funny because my whole summer schedule I was supposed to be up at PGA TOUR Canada. I was fortunate enough to get into the BMW in South Carolina and I was super excited. Played well the first day and not so great the second, missed the cut. I just kind of felt hopeless in a way knowing I really wanted to keep staying on this tour and keep getting more events under my belt. Again, thank you, Adrien. Since that happened, it kind of bumped me into like the last spot. And then Ricky won, so the guy behind me got in. So everyone's been playing pretty well. Just extremely fortunate, and I've just tried to do my best.”