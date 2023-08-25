Notes and Quotes from Round 1 of Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
6 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Rookie Chris Gotterup flirts with 59 following eagle at the par-5 16th, settles for career-low 9-under 62 with par-bogey finish and holds first 18-hole lead/co-lead of Korn Ferry Tour career
Rookie Cristobal Del Solar plays final five holes in 6-under par en route to 7-under 28 on back nine and bogey-free 9-under 62, holds share of third career 18-hole lead/co-lead on Tour
Korn Ferry Tour winner Evan Harmeling makes seven birdies and one eagle to card career-low 9-under 62, holds share of second career 18-hole lead/co-lead on Tour
Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Kocher birdies final four holes for bogey-free 8-under 63 and stands T4, one stroke off the lead
Making his 17th career start on Tour, rookie Parker Coody cards bogey-free 8-under 63 and ties career-low round on Tour, stands T4, tying his highest 18-hole position on Tour
Chan Kim, who won last week’s Magnit Championship, opens with 5-under 66 to stand T17
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is the first of four events in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Finals
First-Round Lead Notes
4: First-round leaders/co-leaders to win Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (last: Martin Piller/2015)
3: First-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue; Pierceson Coody/Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper; Alejandro Tosti/Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna)
Chris Gotterup (T1/-9)
Hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation en route to career-low 9-under 62, eclipsing his previous career-low round of 8-under 63 (2023 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank/Round 2)
Holds first career 18-hole lead/co-lead in 25th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour; his previous career-high 18-hole position was T2 at last week’s Magnit Championship/finished T16
Stands No. 35 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with 11 top-25s, including two top-10s, in 20 starts this season
Finished T18 at last year’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, his first Korn Ferry Tour start as a professional
Finished No. 7 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 after four seasons at Rutgers University (2017-21) and one season at University of Oklahoma (2021-22)
In his lone season at Oklahoma, won the 2021-22 Jack Nicklaus (Division I) and Fred Haskins Awards – two of the three collegiate national player of the year awards – in addition to garnering consensus All-America First Team recognition and Big 12 Conference Golfer of the Year recognition
Highlights from his four seasons at Rutgers included a 2019-20 All-America Third Team selection and the 2019-20 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year award
Cristobal Del Solar (T1/-9)
Cards career-low 9-under 62 with seven birdies and one eagle, including four birdies (Nos. 14, 15, 17, 18) and an eagle (par-5 16th) in his final five holes for a 7-under 28 on the back nine (previous career-low round: 8-under 63/2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/Round 1/finished T29)
Holds third career 18-hole lead/co-lead in 22nd start on Tour (1st/2023 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club/finished T27; T1/2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/finished T29)
Stands No. 49 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with three top-10s, including a solo-fifth last month at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
Played in all 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments during the 2021-22 season, making 11 cuts and posting seven top-10s to end the season at No. 2 in the Totalplay Cup and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023
In December 2022, won Neuquen Argentina Classic – part of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule – to earn his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title in seven months and his fourth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory, tying him for the second-most career wins in the Tour’s history
Plays from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, but was originally born in Vina del Mar, Chile
Attended Florida State University (five seasons from 2012-17) and turned professional in 2017 (PGA TOUR Canada in 2017, followed by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica from 2018-22)
Earned 2017 All-America Third Team selection and All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections in 2016 and 2017
Moved to the United States when he was 15 years old and attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
Evan Harmeling (T1/-9)
Cards career-low 9-under 62, eclipsing previous career-low rounds of 7-under 64 (2023 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/Round 1/finished T68) and 8-under 64 (2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/Round 1/Won)
Making 72nd career start on Tour, holds second 18-hole lead/co-lead (T1/2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay/finished T28)
Stands No. 108 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with two top-25s and nine missed cuts in 19 starts
Lone top-10 in Korn Ferry Tour career was playoff victory at 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (defeated Kevin Dougherty)
Played two seasons on PGA TOUR Canada (2013, 2014) and five seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica (2015-19) prior to earning Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time prior to the 2020-21 season
Turned professional in 2012 out of Princeton University, where he played five seasons (2007-12) and was a 2012 All-Ivy League Second Team selection
Quotables
Chris Gotterup on flirting with a 59 after reaching 10-under par following eagle at the par-5 16th… “It didn't even cross my mind really. It's been a while probably because didn't even cross my mind, so that's my answer.”
Gotterup on whether last week’s event in his home state of New Jersey gave him momentum coming into this week… “Definitely re-energized me a little bit. We're on a nice stretch here of events, and to be at home, go hang out at the beach, hang out with the dogs and have all my people around me that week was definitely refreshing. Definitely gave me a boost coming into this last week before two weeks off.”
Evan Harmeling on what led to him playing well today… “I was just calm out there, which is nice. Yeah, I played well. I made some putts. It was nice to kind of keep the momentum going with a couple longer putts coming in there. I just hit a good drive. I've been trying to swing within myself. I've been chasing distance. The light went off last week, let's just bunt it out there and keep it in the fairway. The bunt goes far enough.”
Notes
Rookie Parker Coody (T4/-8), who stands No. 16 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, ties his career-high 18-hole position in his 17th career start on Tour (T4/2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper/finished T2)
Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Kocher (T4/-8), who ranks No. 82 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, stands in the top five through 18 holes for the third time this season (1st/Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard/finished T46; T3/Visit Knoxville Open/finished T52)
Andrew Kozan (T38/-4), who stands No. 88 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, cards field-leading nine birdies, but posts double bogey-par-double bogey finish on Nos. 7-9 for 4-under 67; he was one of four players with multiple double bogeys or worse Thursday