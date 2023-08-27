Notes and Quotes from Round 3 of Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
8 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Chan Kim, who shared the 36-hole lead with Ben Kohles, follows career-low bogey-free 9-under 62 with bogey-free 7-under 64 – tying the low round of the day – and takes two-stroke lead at 21-under 192
Kim is the only player in the field without a bogey through 54 holes
Kim, who won last week’s Magnit Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory and previously won eight times on the Japan Golf Tour, is bidding to become the first Korn Ferry Tour player to win back-to-back events since Cameron Young and Mito Pereira combined to win four consecutive weeks on Tour in 2021
Kohles, a four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and two-time winner this season, makes seven birdies, an eagle at the par-5 16th, and four bogeys to card 5-under 66 and stand solo-second at 19-under 194, two strokes behind Kim
Kohles, whose two wins this season came in April, is bidding to become the 13th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion and take up PGA TOUR membership for the FedExCup Fall
Final-round tee times will run in threesomes from 8:53 a.m. through 11:05 a.m. local time off the first and 10th tees
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is the first of four events in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Third-Round Lead Notes
12: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (last: Stephan Jaeger/2020)
5: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (last: Trace Crowe/NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)
Chan Kim (1st/-21)
Follows bogey-free 9-under 62, his lowest round on the Korn Ferry Tour, with bogey-free 7-under 64 and is only player in the field without a bogey through 54 holes; his career-low round in 28 starts on Tour prior to this week was a final-round 8-under 64 en route to victory at last week’s Magnit Championship
Bidding to become the first player to win back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events since Cameron Young and Mito Pereira combined to win four consecutive events in 2021
- Cameron Young – May 23, 2021 (AdventHealth Championship) and May 30, 2021 (NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)
- Mito Pereira – June 6, 2021 (UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH) and June 13, 2021 (BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX)
Bidding to become 12th player (13th occurrence) in Korn Ferry Tour history to win back-to-back events
Bidding to become third multi-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this season (Pierceson Coody, Ben Kohles)
Holds first 54-hole lead/co-lead on Tour (previous career-high 54-hole position on Tour: T2/2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX/finished T7)
Stood T3 and two strokes off the lead through 54 holes prior to winning last week’s Magnit Championship
One of five players to card 7-under 64 in Saturday’s third round, tying the low round of the day (Daniel Summerhays/T4, Tom Whitney/T4, Thomas Rosenmueller/T13, Quade Cummins/T19)
Hit all 18 greens in regulation in the third round and leads the field in greens in regulation percentage for the week (51 of 54 / 94.4 percent)
Ranks second in the field with 21 total birdies this week (all birdies); he trails Ben Kohles’ 22 total birdies (19 birdies, three eagles)
Including final seven holes of last week’s Magnit Championship, has played 61 consecutive holes without a bogey
Stands No. 12 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List and currently projects to rise to No. 2 with a victory
Missed cut last year in only previous start at Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
Eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour who earned first Korn Ferry Tour win at last week’s Magnit Championship; his wins on the Japan Golf Tour came in 2017 (three), 2019 (one), 2020 (one), 2021 (two), 2022 (one)
Played predominantly on the Japan Golf Tour from 2015 through 2022, winning the circuit’s 2020-21 Order of Merit; he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time via solo-second at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, which he was exempt for by qualifying for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Has 12 appearances at major championships, with a career-high finish of T11 at the 2017 Open Championship
Turned professional in 2010 out of Arizona State University, where, in 2008-09, he recorded what was the fifth-lowest single-season scoring average by a freshman in program history (72.20)
Notable amateur victories include 2007 Hawaii State Amateur, 2008 and 2010 Arizona Stroke Play Championships (both contested on the Champions Course at TPC Scottsdale), and 2009 Pacific Coast Amateur
Ben Kohles (2nd/-19)
Bidding to become 13th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn Three-Victory Promotion and take up PGA TOUR membership for FedExCup Fall; he would become first player to earn the Three-Victory Promotion since Mito Pereira (2020-21 season), and first to accomplish the feat in a single calendar year since Wesley Bryan (2016)
Seeking fifth career Korn Ferry Tour win (2012 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; 2012 Cox Classic; 2023 Astara Chile Classic; 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship), and would become 15th player in history with five-plus career wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Follows opening bogey with six consecutive birdies (Nos. 2-7) and counters three back-nine bogeys with birdie at the par-4 14th and eagle at the par-5 16th for 5-under 66 in Saturday’s third round
At 19-under 194, eclipses career-low 54-hole total in 201st career start on Tour (17-under 196/2018 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/finished T5; 2021 Veritex Bank Championship/finished T15; 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/finished T11)
Leads field with 22 total birdies, including three eagles, tying Joe Highsmith and RJ Manke for most in the field
Stands No. 1 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with two wins and three additional top-10s; the No. 1 player on the Points List upon conclusion of the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will earn exemptions for the 2024 PLAYERS Championship and 2024 U.S. Open
One of two multi-time winners on the Korn Ferry Tour this season (Pierceson Coody)
Ended the eighth-longest gap between wins in Korn Ferry Tour history (10 years, 7 months, 28 days) with his first win of the season at the 2023 Astara Chile Classic
Earned his second win of the season 28 days later at the 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship
Previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour following the 2012 and 2020-21 seasons
Turned professional in 2012 out of University of Virginia and won his Korn Ferry Tour debut as a sponsor exemption at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, followed by a win at the Cox Classic a week later and became the first (and still the only) player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win his first two starts on Tour
Played four seasons at Virginia (2008-12), amassing a school-record seven wins and earning All-America Second Team recognition as a senior in 2012, as well as an All-America Third Team selection in 2011
Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year (2010 and 2011), sharing the 2010 honor with Florida State University’s Brooks Koepka
Quotables
Chan Kim on going back and forth with Ben Kohles today and playing together again in the final round… “After Ben made, I believe it was six in a row, I was like, oh, boy, I'm in trouble. I missed a couple makeable putts, and I felt like he was going to kind of run away with it. I told myself… whatever happens at the end of the day is going to happen. I expect him to play really well (Sunday). He's obviously won twice. There was a couple mistakes today that I felt like weren't even really his fault. He kind of had some bad lies and was in tough situations. I capitalized on the back nine, made a couple birdies. I think it's going to be a fun battle tomorrow.”
Kim on holding a lead at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament but finishing second… “Final Stage, I wasn't really expecting anybody to go low with how much wind we were having (in the final round). I just thought I can kind of cruise in, and obviously that was not the case. Tomorrow I'm just going to stick to my game plan, be aggressive when I need to be, and just stay confident out there.”
Notes
Jacob Bridgeman (3rd/-17) cards bogey-free 6-under 65, stands inside the top five through 54 holes for second time in Korn Ferry Tour career (T2/2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/finished 4th), will join Chan Kim (1st/-21) and Ben Kohles (2nd/-19) in Sunday’s final group
Korn Ferry Tour winner Daniel Summerhays (T4/-16) ties low round of the day with 7-under 64, his lowest round on Tour since 2018 Visit Knoxville Open (7-under 64/Round 2), ascends to highest 54-hole position on Tour since 2019 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank (T1/finished 6th)
Tom Whitney (T4/-16), who entered the week ranked No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, stands T4 or higher through 54 holes for the third time this season (2nd/2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/finished T2; T3/2023 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club/finished T3)
Six players ranked lower than 138th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List made the 36-hole cut, meaning the top 138 players on the Points List mathematically secured berths for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; the top 144 players on the Points List upon conclusion of the final round are guaranteed a spot in the Simmons Bank Open
- No. 166 Vince Whaley (T4/-16) – currently projected No. 111
- No. 162 Joel Thelen (T19/-13) – currently projected No. 139
- No. 146 Willie Mack III (T67/-6) – currently projected No. 148
- No. 173 James Nicholas (T19/-13) – currently projected No. 149
- No. 161 RJ Manke (T39/-10) – currently projected No. 152
- No. 154 Alex Weiss (T61/-7) – currently projected No. 153