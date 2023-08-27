Notes and Quotes from Round 3 of Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

Chan Kim on going back and forth with Ben Kohles today and playing together again in the final round… “After Ben made, I believe it was six in a row, I was like, oh, boy, I'm in trouble. I missed a couple makeable putts, and I felt like he was going to kind of run away with it. I told myself… whatever happens at the end of the day is going to happen. I expect him to play really well (Sunday). He's obviously won twice. There was a couple mistakes today that I felt like weren't even really his fault. He kind of had some bad lies and was in tough situations. I capitalized on the back nine, made a couple birdies. I think it's going to be a fun battle tomorrow.”