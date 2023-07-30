Third-round notes, quotes from NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Trace Crowe posts 6-under 29 on the back nine to reach 20-under par and card third-round 8-under 63, tying the low round of the day; he will carry a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round
Crowe had not stood higher than T7 through 54 holes in previous 28 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour
Ryan McCormick, who held a two-stroke lead through 18 holes and shared the 36-hole lead, posts bogey-free 6-under 65, including back-to-back birdies at the par-4 15th and 16th, to sit one stroke off the lead and join Crowe in Sunday’s final pairing
Wilson Furr, a 36-hole co-leader, falls to T64 following 5-over 76, the highest third-round score
Norman Xiong (T5/-17) and Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Ben Kohles (T7/-16) are the only players inside the top 10 to previously win on the Korn Ferry Tour
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, a University of Illinois alum and No. 3 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, stands T11 seeking a sixth consecutive top-10 to tie the Korn Ferry Tour record for consecutive top-10s
The largest 54-hole deficit overcome by a winner in 18 events this season is six strokes (Spencer Levin/Veritex Bank Championship), and there are 19 players within six strokes of the lead through 54 holes
Upon conclusion fo the second round Saturday morning, the 36-hole cut was made at 7-under 135, tying Korn Ferry Tour records for low 36-hole cut score and low 36-hole cut relative to par
Third-Round Lead Notes
3: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank (Curtis Thompson/2020; Cameron Young/2021; Harry Hall/2022)
4: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (most recent: Pierceson Coody/Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper)
Trace Crowe (1st/-20)
The 146th man in the Priority Ranking for this week’s 156-player field (and currently the fourth-to-last player in the field for next week’s event), bidding to become the eighth first-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this season
Cards third-round 8-under 63, tying the low round of the day and tying the second-lowest round of his Korn Ferry Tour career (8-under 62/2022 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard/Round 1; 8-under 63/2022 Lake Charles Championship/Round 2)
Eagles par-5 first and follows with seven birdies (Nos. 4, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18) and a bogey at the par-4 seventh
Previous career-high 54-hole position in 28 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour was T7/2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank/finished T18
At 20-under 193, shatters previous career-low 54-hole total of 12-under 201/2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
With 21 birdies and one eagle, matches Chris Gotterup and Jack Maguire for the most total birdies in the field (22)
Ranks T72 this week in greens in regulation percentage (70.4 percent/38 of 54), but has just 46 total putts the last two rounds (24 in Round 2; 22 in Round 3)
Owns two top-25s in 28 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour (T11/2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship; T18/2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)
A 26-year-old Auburn University alum in his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour
Entered the week at No. 139 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with one top-25 and seven missed cuts in 11 starts this season; his only top-25 came at the HomeTown Lenders Championship/T11, where he was the last man in the field via the Priority Ranking
Only gained entry to one of the first seven events this season (MC/Astara Chile Classic), but open qualified for the eighth event of the season (T53/LECOM Suncoast Classic) to shuffle up the Priority Ranking
- Had Crowe finished two strokes worse at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, he would have been the first man out of the field for the HomeTown Lenders Championship
Began the 2023 season with poor conditional status after a T81 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Entered the 2022 season with poor conditional status and finished No. 138 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, posting one top-25 in 17 starts (T18/NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)
Turned professional in 2020 and finished T91 at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Played four seasons at Auburn (2015-19), winning three times individually and earning All-Southeastern Conference Second Team laurels in 2017 and 2019
Ryan McCormick (2nd/-19)
One of two 36-hole co-leaders, posts bogey-free 6-under 65 with birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 8, 10, 15, 16
Stands higher than fifth through 54 holes for the second time in 92 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour (T1/2022 The Ascendant presented by Blue/finished T13)
At 19-under 194, shatters previous career-low 54-hole total of 15-under 198/2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS and 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39
In six rounds at The Glen Club prior to this week, only score under 70 was 3-under 68 (Round 2/2022)
Has played in all 18 events this season and has six top-25s – two of which are top-10s – and 13 made cuts
Finished top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List each of the last two seasons to maintain fully exempt membership (No. 65/2020-21; No. 28/2022)
As conditional member and Korn Ferry Tour rookie in 2020-21, open qualified into 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, the first event in the Return to Golf following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, and finished T14 to earn a spot in the next event, where he finished T6 to shuffle up the priority ranking for remainder of the season
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of the 2020-21 season via a T126 at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Played two seasons on PGA TOUR Canada in 2014 and 2015, recording one top-10 in 11 starts each season
Played four seasons at St. John’s University (2010-14) in Queens, New York, where he won three tournaments (all as a senior) and was named the 2013-14 BIG EAST Conference Golfer of the Year, as well as the 2013-14 BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete Sports Excellence Award winner
Three collegiate wins included medalist honors at the 2014 BIG EAST Championship
Won the 2012 New Jersey State Golf Association Amateur Championship and 2012 Metropolitan Golf Association Amateur Championship, becoming the fifth player in history (and first since 1949) to win both events the same year
Quotables
Trace Crowe on his third round...."I started off hitting a lot of great shots and started off with an eagle, so that got some momentum going early. I started struggling with my swing a little bit, but I was making everything on the green, so I was just like if we can just manage this and get in the clubhouse, then go work on it after, that would be good. We got it, just made a lot of putts coming in."
Crowe on how he would describe this season... "Probably a rollercoaster. I have had some good events on the PGA TOUR and then I've had only like two good events out here. I've been seeing some progress the last few events and it's all starting to click this week and hopefully it can click tomorrow."
Chris Gotterup on his third-round 6-under 65.... "It was a good day. It was definitely a little bit trickier with the wind and I think I played a great round. Really just messed up on 14, but I really didn't even mess up, just a tough break. So yeah, good game plan and hopefully get after it tomorrow."
Gotterup on how his game has felt this week... "Yeah, I feel good. I've really ‑‑ I mean, to be honest, I've struggled a little bit this year with us being close and just not quite getting it done. A lot of T‑25s aren't going to move you up the board. So I feel good this week. My coach was in town. My brother's caddying for me and he's got a bunch of friends in Chicago. I do, too. So it's kind of nice, I feel I'm a little bit at home."
Notes
Three players – Patrick Fishburn (T3/-18), Ben Kohles (T7/-16), Cristobal Del Solar (T7/-16) – have not made a bogey through 54 holes
Rookie Chris Gotterup (T3/-18) stands higher than T6 through 54 holes for the first time in a Korn Ferry Tour event; his career-high finish in a Korn Ferry Tour event to date is T5/2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic
Patrick Fishburn (T3/-18) stands higher than T6 through 54 holes for the second time in a Korn Ferry Tour event (2nd/2023 Veritex Bank Championship/finished T3); his career-high finish to date in a Korn Ferry Tour event is T2/2022 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Norman Xiong (T5/-17) stands higher than T6 through 54 holes for the third time in his Korn Ferry Tour career (1st/2023 Visit Knoxville Open/finished T2; 1st/2022 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open/won)
Making his 112th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jack Maguire (T5/-17) holds his highest 54-hole position since the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic/T2/finished T7
Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Ben Kohles (T7/-16) is bidding to become the 13th player in history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion and immediately join the PGA TOUR
Curtis Thompson (T29/-12), the only past champion of the event in this week’s field, falls five places on the leaderboard following third-round 3-under 68
Open qualifiers Hayden Wood (T16/-14) and Daniel Hudson (T20/-13) are bidding for top-25s to earn a spot in next week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
The 36-hole cut of 7-under 135 ties Korn Ferry Tour records for low 36-hole cut score and low 36-hole cut relative to par
The lowest 36-hole cut score in Korn Ferry Tour history was established earlier this season (5-under 135/Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics)
This marks fifth time in Korn Ferry Tour history a 36-hole cut is made at 7-under par
- 1991 Dakota Dunes Open (7-under 137)
- 2004 Henrico County Open (7-under 137)
- 2006 Chattanooga Classic (7-under 137)
- 2018 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper (7-under 137)