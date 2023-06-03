Grayson Murray takes one-shot lead at UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH

Grayson Murray on what he credits for the recent success he’s seen on Tour… “Just a lot of hard work. Kind of get what you put into it, that's what Tiger's always said and I'm a true believer in it. I kind of had a reality check with myself a little bit. I’m 29 years old now. I'm not young compared to some of these kids and my best golf I know is in front of me if I keep working hard and doing the right things off the course.”