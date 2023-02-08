Cody Blick leads midway through Great Abaco
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Cody Blick birdies four of his final seven holes (Nos. 12, 14, 15, 17) and cards a 6-under 66 to reach 9-under par and take a one-stroke lead over a pair of players at 8-under par
Making his 28th career Korn Ferry Tour start, Blick is in line to hold his first 36-hole lead; his previous career-high 36-hole position was T5 (2019 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club / finished 62nd; 2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay / finished T2)
Defending champion Brandon Harkins and past champion Rafael Campos (2019) both card 2-under 70s for the second consecutive round but slip from T10 to T13
Tom Whitney, who has finished in the top 75 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List each of the last two seasons, fires the low round of the day with a 7-under 65
The projected 36-hole cut is 1-over par (currently 13 players tied at T59)
Cody Blick (Leader / -9)
Blick’s second-round 6-under 66 marks a career-low round in a Korn Ferry Tour event, usurping four 67s, the most recent of which was the first round of the 2022 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatics last June
Blick entered the week fresh off his first career top-10, as he finished T2 at the season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
In 27 career Korn Ferry Tour starts entering this week, Blick had 10 made cuts
Blick earned membership for a third time via Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last November, finishing T17 for guaranteed starts in the first eight events of the 2023 season (previously finished T25 in 2018 for guaranteed starts in 2019, and T96 in 2021 for conditional status in 2022)
Earned his first of nine starts in 2022 via an open qualifier for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (finished T27 and entered reshuffle category)
Made national headlines at Final Stage of the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament when his clubs were stolen before the final round; he managed to piece together a set with help from Titleist reps, the head pro and the superintendent, then shot 63 to finish T25 and earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019
Turned professional out of San Jose State University in 2016 and played three seasons on PGA TOUR Canada (2016-18) prior to earning Korn Ferry Tour membership
Quotables
Chase Seiffert on his game through two rounds: “I had a nice week last week, built a lot of confidence coming out of the new year and transported it this week and game feels good. I love the golf course, it looks good to my eye and happy with where I'm at.”
Seiffert on what he worked on during the offseason: “Got a little bit of new equipment, but it's just kind of tidying up some of the things that had gotten loose towards the end of the year on the PGA TOUR last year. Cleaning up the driving a little bit, just making the most of my scoring opportunities. I've done that this week.”
Andrew Yun on playing island golf after growing up on the West Coast: “You have to hit the ball solid. My ball flight is naturally a little bit lower so I think it just, it presents better for the wind. Because of that I've been able to have some success when it's windy. I don't mind it, but like I said, you've just got to hit the ball really solid.”
Notes
Chase Seiffert (T2 / -8) recorded one of the three bogey-free rounds in the second round; he has the fewest bogeys in the field this week (one)
Seiffert is in line for his second-highest 36-hole position in a Korn Ferry Tour event (T1 at 2019 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation / finished T4)
Michael Johnson (T13 / -4) and Matt McCarty (T19 / -3) had the only other bogey-free rounds Monday, posting a 2-under 70 and 4-under 68, respectively
Carter Jenkins (T2 / -8) had not stood higher than T35 through 36 holes of a Korn Ferry Tour event prior to the first two events of the 2023 season; he stood T20 through 36 holes at the season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay (finished T14)
Max Greyserman (T4 / -7) carded a 5-under 67 Monday, his lowest round by two strokes in eight career rounds at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
Andrew Yun (T4 / -7) is in line to stand T4 or higher through 36 holes for the sixth time in his Korn Ferry Tour career
Tom Whitney (T4 / -7) is in line to stand T4 or higher through 36 holes for the fourth time in his Korn Ferry Tour career, with two of those occurrences being T4s last season (Veritex Bank Championship / finished T12; Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation / finished T5)
Whitney, Yun, and Shad Tuten (T9 / -5) are tied for the most total birdies this week (12 apiece)