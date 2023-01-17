Defending champion Akshay Bhatia and Shad Tuten tied atop the leaderboard at suspension of the second round
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
|Category
|Akshay Bhatia
|Shad Tuten
|Age
|20 (January 31, 2002)
|30 (June 24, 1992)
|2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|No. 30
|No. 59
|Starts – wins – top-10s in Korn Ferry Tour (Career)
|28-1-1
|64-0-4
|Starts – wins – top-10s in Korn Ferry Tour (2022)
|24-1-1
|24-0-1
|Starts – wins – top-10s at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|1-1-1
|2-0-0