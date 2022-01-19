  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Akshay Bhatia wins The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

  • Akshay Bhatia becomes the third-youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history with his victory at Sandals Emerald Bay GC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Akshay Bhatia becomes the third-youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history with his victory at Sandals Emerald Bay GC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)