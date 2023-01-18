New Year’s resolutions for PGA TOUR Champions pros

It’s a new year. Out with the old, in with the New Balance … or Nike … or Callaway … or Titleist.

Most golfers are, by nature, tinkerers. Maybe new footwear will provide that advantage they’ve been seeking. A new club might do the trick. Perhaps a new ball with a different dimple pattern.

For some the game is more between the ears than it ever will be from head to toe. They’ve got the swing to win, but it cracks a bit under pressure.

Whatever the case, we texted more than two dozen PGA TOUR Champions players to inquire about their New Year’s resolutions. Did they make any, and if so, what are they?

Some responded seriously, some tongue-in-cheek, some both, some not at all. A couple seemed to go on soul-searching journeys. Thanks to all who participated.

We’ll start with the guy everyone is chasing, the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner and PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year.

Steven Alker

I am not one to make New Year's resolutions, but if I had one it would be to play a little bit better than 2022 because I think I'm going to have to if I want to win another Schwab Cup.

And if I had another it would be for my New Zealand rugby team (All Blacks) to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Maybe beat South Africa in the final. Ernie Els and David Frost might not speak to me for a while!! 😬😀

Billy Andrade

Enjoy the journey, stay healthy and make every putt inside of 10 feet!!

Doug Barron

Literally just trying to be the best version of me in every aspect of my life. Husband, father, golfer, person.

Mark Calcavecchia

Well, right now just trying to get my knees good. Had left replaced Nov. 1 and doing right knee on Jan 31. Long way to go. Hope to be playing by June. Other than that, no real big plans.

Steve Flesch

My word for the year is patience. I was extraordinarily hard on myself last year, probably due to such high expectations, that I forgot how much fun I should be having out here. Not sexy, I know, but that's my main goal.

I'm trying to just give myself a damn break on the course. After all these years of playing, I know that, but we all forget what's really important sometimes.

Jim Furyk

I decided to try something new this year. I didn’t make any.

Paul Goydos

I'm really not a resolution guy.

Lee Janzen

I've got nothing. Would love to win and be top 36.

Jerry Kelly

One more year of ruining my resolution of not playing too many tournaments ... promise, last year. :)

Rob Labritz

Train smarter, practice smarter, think smarter, even though I'm not smarter, and win this year!

Tim Petrovic

1. Exercise as much as my wife thinks I should.

2. Move all my important documents into the garage next to my old truck.

Brett Quigley

Drink a gallon of water a day.

Have dinner with David Goggins (ultra-endurance athlete and retired Navy SEAL).

Ken Tanigawa

Hit more fairways.

Hit more greens.

Drink more wine.

Drink less coffee.

Make more putts.