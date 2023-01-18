  • TOUR INSIDER

    New Year’s resolutions for PGA TOUR Champions pros

    2023 season begins this week at Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

  • Jim Furyk (left) and Steve Flesch among PGA TOUR Champions players to reveal their New Year&apos;s resolutions. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Jim Furyk (left) and Steve Flesch among PGA TOUR Champions players to reveal their New Year's resolutions. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)