Steven Alker’s persistence makes Player of the Year honor even more gratifying

“The players who tend to do nicely out here are the ones who are still trying to be competitive from 45 years of age to 50 years of age,” added Harrington. “Those are the ones. You can't give the game up for five years or eight years or 10 years and hope to come out here and find it again unless you were a world-class player. You've got to keep being competitive, and he did that. That's why you're seeing his good play now. He was still on the Korn Ferry Tour when he was 49 years of age. There's not a lot of guys at 49 who could do that.”