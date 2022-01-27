  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Lean, mean Corey Pavin has bright outlook on 2022

  • Corey Pavin started 2022 with a top-10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)Corey Pavin started 2022 with a top-10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)