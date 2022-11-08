Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Just Missed: Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Doug Barron, Jim Furyk and Ken Duke.

Of the top 36 players, 33 are in the field this week as Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and Brandt Jobe are not participating.

Phoenix CC stretches to just 6,860 yards, plays to a stock par-71 and annually is an event where scoring is paramount.

The average winning score from the four previous 72-hole events here is a shade above 19 under.

The 2020 edition reverted to 54 holes and Sutherland posted 15 under en route to victory, averaging 5 under per round!

The two gunslingers that will have the final say are separated by almost 618,000 points. Alker sits in the driver’s seat for the final 72 holes (no cut) and has several scenarios where he can win the Charles Schwab Cup even if Harrington wins the finale. Here are Charles Schwab Cup winner’s scenarios in play for Alker and Harrington. The focus for the Irishman will be of the laser variety: Win or bust. A fitting conclusion to the 2022 season will see the top two players in scoring average, birdie average, par breakers and top-three finishes slug it out in the Phoenix desert.

Scoring is the main entree this week.

Last season, 23 of the 33 players finished 10-under or better so it's time to find GIR and hole every putt that is lined up. Only three total over-par rounds were posted from the top 25 players in 2021.

The formula is straightforward this week: Go low to win the gold!

Familiarity won't be a deal breaker (see: Harrington) but it won't hurt either. Of the 33 players who teed it up last year, 23 return for the championship edition this season.

It never hurts to have ideal scoring conditions and that's another item annually in the cards in Phoenix. This year is hardly different, except maybe a touch cooler. Temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s open the first two rounds while the weekend proper is greeted with mid-70s. The breeze, if you notice it, won't influence club selection or the flags on property.

