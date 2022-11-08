-
Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
November 08, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2022
- Padraig Harrington heads into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship looking to catch Steven Alker. (David Berding/Getty Images)
The 26th and final event of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season returns to Phoenix Country Club for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to conclude the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
Phoenix Country Club, established in 1899, will provide the backdrop for the sixth consecutive season to crown the champion of PGA TOUR Champions.
A two-horse race heads to the final stretch as Steven Alker and Padraig Harrington will battle it out at one of the oldest clubs in the Arizona desert.
Remember, the tournament winner and the Charles Schwab Cup champion can be two different players.
The field will compete for a purse of $2.5 million with the winner taking home $440,000 in this 72-hole, no-cut event. The Playoff points are doubled as every dollar earned equals two points.
POWER RANKINGS: CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Kevin SutherlandPicked the right time to get hot! T11 to open the Playoffs followed with a season-best T5 last week. Desert dog won the regular season event here in the 2020-21 combined season plus the first CSCC played here in 2017. Four top-10s from five visits.Picked the right time to get hot! T11 to open the Playoffs followed with a season-best T5 last week. Desert dog won the regular season event here in the 2020-21 combined season plus the first CSCC played here in 2017. Four top-10s from five visits. 9 Stephen AmesBit of an all-or-nothing season concludes on a course where he has similar history. A perfect match until it isn't! Sat two off the 54-hole lead here last year before T7, one of his three T12 or better in five visits.Bit of an all-or-nothing season concludes on a course where he has similar history. A perfect match until it isn't! Sat two off the 54-hole lead here last year before T7, one of his three T12 or better in five visits. 8 Paul GoydosBest payday of the season (T2) at the best time last week! Front-row seat in the final group with Bernhard Langer as he was just one back entering the final round. Five visits to PCC and five top-10 paydays. Converge, trends!Best payday of the season (T2) at the best time last week! Front-row seat in the final group with Bernhard Langer as he was just one back entering the final round. Five visits to PCC and five top-10 paydays. Converge, trends! 7 Thongchai JaideeT22 or better in his last six includes T2 last week plus three other top-10 paydays. His 20 starts this season have accumulated 11 top-10s. First visit to PCC.T22 or better in his last six includes T2 last week plus three other top-10 paydays. His 20 starts this season have accumulated 11 top-10s. First visit to PCC. 6 David TomsClosed 65-65 here last year for T3, best in five visits (T4, 2017). Didn't make much last week (T8) on unfamiliar greens. That changes in Phoenix.Closed 65-65 here last year for T3, best in five visits (T4, 2017). Didn't make much last week (T8) on unfamiliar greens. That changes in Phoenix. 5 Bernhard LangerThe Fountain of Youth struck again last week for win No. 44 at age 65. Shot 63 in Round 2 and went on to win by SIX. Best here is only T4 (2019).The Fountain of Youth struck again last week for win No. 44 at age 65. Shot 63 in Round 2 and went on to win by SIX. Best here is only T4 (2019). 4 Jerry KellyStreak of three in the top 10 busted with T16 last week. Sits fourth in scoring and sixth in total birdies. Only one top-10 (T10) from five visits, but eight of 18 rounds at 67 or better.Streak of three in the top 10 busted with T16 last week. Sits fourth in scoring and sixth in total birdies. Only one top-10 (T10) from five visits, but eight of 18 rounds at 67 or better. 3 Miguel Angel JiménezTop-10s in six of his last seven entering. Sits third in scoring and birdie average behind the two below. Only Alker (17) has more top-10 paychecks (15). Closed with 64 for T7 last year.Top-10s in six of his last seven entering. Sits third in scoring and birdie average behind the two below. Only Alker (17) has more top-10 paychecks (15). Closed with 64 for T7 last year. 2 Steven AlkerMost wins (4), most top-10s (17), most podiums (12), and he's ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in every major statistical category. Second in debut here last year with nothing worse than 68.Most wins (4), most top-10s (17), most podiums (12), and he's ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in every major statistical category. Second in debut here last year with nothing worse than 68. 1 Padraig HarringtonWashed off his worst finish (T25) with T3 and solo fourth last week in his first two playoff events. Seasoned veteran, multiple major champion gets the nod, ever so slightly, regardless of his first visit to PCC. Moment won't be too big for him as long as his neck doesn't bother.Washed off his worst finish (T25) with T3 and solo fourth last week in his first two playoff events. Seasoned veteran, multiple major champion gets the nod, ever so slightly, regardless of his first visit to PCC. Moment won't be too big for him as long as his neck doesn't bother.
Just Missed: Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Doug Barron, Jim Furyk and Ken Duke.
Of the top 36 players, 33 are in the field this week as Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and Brandt Jobe are not participating.
Phoenix CC stretches to just 6,860 yards, plays to a stock par-71 and annually is an event where scoring is paramount.
The average winning score from the four previous 72-hole events here is a shade above 19 under.
The 2020 edition reverted to 54 holes and Sutherland posted 15 under en route to victory, averaging 5 under per round!
The two gunslingers that will have the final say are separated by almost 618,000 points. Alker sits in the driver’s seat for the final 72 holes (no cut) and has several scenarios where he can win the Charles Schwab Cup even if Harrington wins the finale. Here are Charles Schwab Cup winner’s scenarios in play for Alker and Harrington. The focus for the Irishman will be of the laser variety: Win or bust. A fitting conclusion to the 2022 season will see the top two players in scoring average, birdie average, par breakers and top-three finishes slug it out in the Phoenix desert.
Scoring is the main entree this week.
Last season, 23 of the 33 players finished 10-under or better so it's time to find GIR and hole every putt that is lined up. Only three total over-par rounds were posted from the top 25 players in 2021.
The formula is straightforward this week: Go low to win the gold!
Familiarity won't be a deal breaker (see: Harrington) but it won't hurt either. Of the 33 players who teed it up last year, 23 return for the championship edition this season.
It never hurts to have ideal scoring conditions and that's another item annually in the cards in Phoenix. This year is hardly different, except maybe a touch cooler. Temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s open the first two rounds while the weekend proper is greeted with mid-70s. The breeze, if you notice it, won't influence club selection or the flags on property.
Last Time - TimberTech Championship
Rank Player Finish 10 K.J. Choi T16 9 Rocco Mediate T39 8 Brett Quigley T39 7 Miguel Angel Jimenez T8 6 Brian Gay T31 5 Jim Furyk T13 4 Bernhard Langer WIN 3 Padraig Harrington 4th 2 Steven Alker T6 1 Jerry Kelly T16
Just Missed: Thongchai Jaidee (Second), Lee Janzen (T27), Harrison Frazar (26th), Steve Flesch (T27)
