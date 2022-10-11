Power Rankings: SAS Championship

Putting the wild in "Wildcard Weekend" since 2016, the final PGA TOUR Champions Regular Season event will be contested at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, to determine the 72 players who will tee it up next week in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

Defending champion Lee Janzen needed a playoff last year to hold off Miguel Angel Jimenez and he returns to defend his title. Prestonwood CC will host for the 22nd consecutive season.

Nobody has more wins this season than Steve Stricker. He picked up his fourth in just 12 events last week in Jacksonville but isn't in the field this week.