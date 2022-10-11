-
Power Rankings: SAS Championship
October 11, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Thongchai Jaidee has finished in the in Top 10 in five of his last six starts (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
Putting the wild in "Wildcard Weekend" since 2016, the final PGA TOUR Champions Regular Season event will be contested at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, to determine the 72 players who will tee it up next week in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
Defending champion Lee Janzen needed a playoff last year to hold off Miguel Angel Jimenez and he returns to defend his title. Prestonwood CC will host for the 22nd consecutive season.
Nobody has more wins this season than Steve Stricker. He picked up his fourth in just 12 events last week in Jacksonville but isn't in the field this week.
It's another "Steve," Steven Alker, who leads the Charles Schwab Cup Money List entering the final event. The others on the outside looking in will need a big weekend to continue the season next week in Richmond, Virginia.
The field of 79 will compete for a purse of $2.1 million with the winner taking home $315,000.
Power Rankings
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Harrison FrazarTale of two halves of the season for the Texan. Posted one top 25 (T18) in his first seven events but last five are T21 or better. Solo second last week best finish in 16 career starts. Best finish last season in only four events was T12 at Prestonwood.Tale of two halves of the season for the Texan. Posted one top 25 (T18) in his first seven events but last five are T21 or better. Solo second last week best finish in 16 career starts. Best finish last season in only four events was T12 at Prestonwood. 9 Lee JanzenDefending champ as he held off Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff. Tuned up last week with T7 at Timuquana. Trending with finishes of T41, T38, T12 and T7 leading into his defense.Defending champ as he held off Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff. Tuned up last week with T7 at Timuquana. Trending with finishes of T41, T38, T12 and T7 leading into his defense. 8 Jim FurykThree wins last year as a rookie. Best finish this year was solo third last week. One of three last week to post all three rounds in the 60s. T3 here last year with all three rounds in the 60s.Three wins last year as a rookie. Best finish this year was solo third last week. One of three last week to post all three rounds in the 60s. T3 here last year with all three rounds in the 60s. 7 Jerry KellyT7 last week broke a streak of four events without a top 10. Lead the field in Fairways and was fifth in GIR. Sounds familiar. 2019 winner.T7 last week broke a streak of four events without a top 10. Lead the field in Fairways and was fifth in GIR. Sounds familiar. 2019 winner. 6 Steven AlkerTook last week off to recharge for the run-in. The hunted lurked at the PURE Championship last time out (T2). First or second in EVERY standard stat category. Only three players made more birdies here last year than his 16.Took last week off to recharge for the run-in. The hunted lurked at the PURE Championship last time out (T2). First or second in EVERY standard stat category. Only three players made more birdies here last year than his 16. 5 Ernie Els20 starts. 18 top 25s. 11 top 10s. Streak of four straight T6 or better busted with T25 last week. Won here on debut in 2020; T34 defense 2021.20 starts. 18 top 25s. 11 top 10s. Streak of four straight T6 or better busted with T25 last week. Won here on debut in 2020; T34 defense 2021. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezWin at Boeing kicked off four consecutive top 10 paydays entering the week. Lost a playoff last year from the final group. Three top six paychecks from four visits.Win at Boeing kicked off four consecutive top 10 paydays entering the week. Lost a playoff last year from the final group. Three top six paychecks from four visits. 3 Bernhard LangerTwo-time winner here owns tournament scoring record on 22-under. 10 straight T22 or better here. Only made three bogeys last week as he was T3 Fairways and T3 GIR (T4).Two-time winner here owns tournament scoring record on 22-under. 10 straight T22 or better here. Only made three bogeys last week as he was T3 Fairways and T3 GIR (T4). 2 Padraig HarringtonNothing worse than T14 since spring turned into summer and summer to fall. Solo sixth last week included three rounds in the 60s. Nobody hits it farther or makes more birdies on average.Nothing worse than T14 since spring turned into summer and summer to fall. Solo sixth last week included three rounds in the 60s. Nobody hits it farther or makes more birdies on average. 1 Thongchai JaideeOne finish outside T16 since the first week in May. Win came against Stricker in his backyard at AmFam Championship in June. Top 10 paydays in five of his last six including last three.One finish outside T16 since the first week in May. Win came against Stricker in his backyard at AmFam Championship in June. Top 10 paydays in five of his last six including last three.
Just Missed: Gene Sauers, Justin Leonard, John Huston, Retief Goosen and Darren Clarke.
The 22nd edition at Prestonwood Country Club will present the final regular season challenge for 2022. Tom Jackson's 1988 designs combine to provide the hybrid layout. Nine holes each from the Meadows and Highland courses combine to make the Par-72 (35-37). Stretching to 7,237 yards as it has since the 2017 edition, the course provides three Par-5 holes, three Par-3 holes and 12 Par-4 opportunities. Champion Bermuda greens at 6,400 square feet on average will roll at tournament speed. Water penalty areas lurk on 14 of the 18 holes while 66 bunkers protect the greens and line the fairways. Just two inches of 419 Bermuda sits off the fairways and greens.
The last two seasons have crowned a champion at 12-under, two of the three highest winning scores since the 2001 inception of the event. The last two seasons have crowned former US Open champions (Janzen, Els) as well. Bernhard Langer owns the tournament scoring record at 22-under, the best winning total by four shots. Tom Kite set the course record of 61 in 2003.
Mother Nature provided drought-like conditions in the month of September before Hurricane Ian dropped almost 4.5 inches of rain to start the month. Cool temperatures, barely into the 70s, and sunshine will be on the menu this week.
Rank Player Finish 10 Jim Furyk 3rd 9 Ken Duke T14 8 Darren Clarke T57 7 Steve Flesch T19 6 Bernhard Langer T4 5 Thongchai Jaidee T4 4 Ernie Els T25 3 Miguel Angel Jimenez T10 2 Steve Stricker WIN 1 Padraig Harrington 6th
Just Missed: Brett Quigley - T19, Vijay Singh - T43, Lee Janzen - T7, Rod Pampling - T63, Mario Tiziani - T14 and Doug Barron - T19.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
