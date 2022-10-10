How it works: Wildcard Weekend, SAS Championship

This week’s SAS Championship is the 24th and final event of the 2022 regular season on PGA TOUR Champions. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top 72 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

The SAS Championship (October 14-16) is also known as ‘Wildcard Weekend’:

If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.