CHARLES SCHWAB CUP
How it works: Wildcard Weekend, SAS Championship
Final event of 2022 PGA TOUR Champions regular season; Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs field to be finalized
October 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
This week’s SAS Championship is the 24th and final event of the 2022 regular season on PGA TOUR Champions. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top 72 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
The SAS Championship (October 14-16) is also known as ‘Wildcard Weekend’:
If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.
• There is only one ‘Wildcard’ spot available.
• The ‘Wildcard’ would replace the No. 72 player unless there is not a full field in the first Playoffs event. If the first Playoffs event is not a full field, then both would get in.
• Since the ‘Wildcard’ concept was created in 2016, it hasn’t been used.
Bubble Watch
Entering this week’s SAS Championship, No. 72 Michael Allen is the player on the bubble.
At last year’s SAS Championship, Thongchai Jaidee and Davis Love III started the week outside of the top 72 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, but advanced to the Playoffs. Love (T20) moved from 75th to 71st, while Jaidee (T5) moved from 82nd to 72nd in the standings.
Schwab Cup Ranking Player Money 68 Tom Gillis $185,794 69 Chris DiMarco $184,587 70 Duffy Waldorf $180,304 71 Jeff Sluman $163,919 72 Michael Allen $156,341 73 Mark Walker $153,280 74 Kent Jones $150,964 75 Olin Browne $142,493 76 Davis Love III $128,568
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs is a three-tournament series used to determine the winner of the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup:
Tournament Dates Location Field Size Holes Dominion Energy Charity Classic October 21-23 Richmond, Virginia 72 players 54 TimberTech Championship November 4-6 Boca Raton, Florida 54 players 54 Charles Schwab Cup Championship November 10-13 Phoenix, Arizona 36 players 72
Before the start of the Playoffs, the season-long Money List will be converted to the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. All three Playoff events will provide double points ($1 = 2 points).
The top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List at the end of the regular season will advance to the first Playoff event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (October 21-23).
The top 54 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will advance to the second Playoff event, the TimberTech Championship (November 4-6).
The top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the third Playoff event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (November 10-13).
