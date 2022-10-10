  • CHARLES SCHWAB CUP

    How it works: Wildcard Weekend, SAS Championship

    Final event of 2022 PGA TOUR Champions regular season; Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs field to be finalized

  • Lee Janzen won last year&apos;s SAS Championship at Prestonwood CC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Lee Janzen won last year's SAS Championship at Prestonwood CC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)