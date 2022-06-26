Winner's Bag: Padraig Harrington, U.S. Senior Open Championship

Padraig Harrington earned his first PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open, carding a four-round total of 10-under at Saucon Valley CC for a one-stroke victory over Steve Stricker.

Harrington, 50, began the final round in Pennsylvania with a five-stroke lead on the field, and the affable Irishman held on despite four bogeys in his first 11 holes Sunday. He made two birdies in that stretch to stay afloat, and a 25-foot birdie at No. 15 in addition to three consecutive closing pars proved just enough to hold off his 2021 Ryder Cup captaincy adversary.

The victory marks Harrington’s first USGA title, a distinction that proved meaningful as he met with the media late Sunday afternoon at Saucon Valley.

I think it's special for me to win this one just because I've never won a USGA event,” reflected Harrington. “I think that adds more than if you could turn around and win a different senior major. But because I was never a U.S. Open normal champion or a junior champion, it's great to come and win the senior one. It adds something that I never had in my career. It adds something. A gold medal.”

Here's what was in Harrington’s bag en route to his U.S. Senior Open victory.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees)

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18 degrees)

4-iron: Wilson Staff FG Tour

Irons (5-PW): Wilson Staff Model Forged

Wedges (52, 58, 64 degrees): Wilson Staff

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball

Ball: Titleist ProV1