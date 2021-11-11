Bernhard Langer injures back, has concerns for rest of tournament

Bernhard Langer, No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings, was in obvious pain as his Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship came towards a close on Thursday. His club helicoptered out of his hands after his drive on No. 17 and then he was seen holding his lower back walking off the tee. After draining a clutch par putt on 17 green, he walked towards the 18th hole and his caddie, Terry Holt, picked the ball out of the hole to keep Langer from bending down. His caddie did the same thing after he tapped in for par on 18.

"I was in a lot of pain, I was this close to pulling out on the second hole," explained Langer after managing a -3 (68). "I felt a lot of twinges and lower back spasms and it started yesterday in the pro-am and it sort of got a little better this morning when I warmed up, but then just before I teed off I putted a few and it got worse. Then it just really hurt bending over. Hit some poor shots out there, but somehow I scraped it around."

Pretty miraculous that he shot a 68.

"It was the most pain I've had playing golf in 30 years, it was pretty bad. I told Terry I probably shouldn't even be here right now, but somehow I started praying that the pain would subside and I managed to make it through, but it's not good. I'm not sure I could do this for four days, but hopefully I feel better tomorrow."

Jim Furyk, who is No. 2 on the standings, shot a 6-under 65 and shares the lead. He's projected to overtake Langer and win the Schwab Cup based on their current positions.

Langer's health will be a major storyline the rest of the tournament. He can still win the Schwab Cup if he's unable to go, but Furyk can overtake him with a win or a solo second.