What's in the bag: Ernie Els
October 28, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Ernie Els is No. 3 on the Schwab Cup points list. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Ernie Els, No. 3 on the Schwab Cup points list entering the final two events of the season, has been tremendous as a rookie on PGA TOUR Champions. He ranks third in driving distance (295.8), first in total eagles (23), third in greens in regulation (73.46) and third in par-5 scoring average (4.54).
Els won the 2020 Hoag Classic and the 2020 SAS Championship and has 17 top 10 finishes.
Here are the clubs he uses including a new putter.
Driver: XXIO Eleven driver, 10.5 degrees
3-Wood: XXIO Eleven 3-wood, 14 degrees, EvenFlow Blue 6.5 85x shaft
Irons 2-5: Srixon ZX utility irons with KBS S-taper 130X shaft
Irons 6-PW: Srixon ZX7 irons with KBS S-taper 130X shaft
Wedge: Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges 52MB, 56MB, 60LB with KBS S-taper 130X shaft
Golf Ball: Srixon Z Star XV (yellow)
Glove: Srixon
Putter: Bloodline Vale putter
