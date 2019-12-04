Thursday, January 09, 2020
First Tee National Championship winner will earn spot at PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - First Tee announces the first-ever First Tee National Championship will be held June 21-26, 2020 at Clemson University. The event will bring together First Tee’s elite players for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to...read more
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
PGA TOUR Champions players reveal their 2020 goals
Eat healthier.read more
Thursday, December 26, 2019
Top 20 to watch into 2020 ... Nos. 1-10
There’s an old adage, of course, that says hindsight is 2020.read more
Monday, December 16, 2019
Top 20 players to watch into 2020 ... Nos. 20-11
There’s an old adage, of course, that says hindsight is 2020.read more
Sunday, December 08, 2019
Bernhard and Jason Langer win PNC Father Son Challenge
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, Dec. 8, 2019 – Bernhard Langer and son, Jason, fired a second consecutive round of 60 (-12) before clinching victory with a dramatic eagle on the first hole of sudden death, the par-5 18th, over Team Goosen and Team Lehman at the 2019 PNC Father Son Challenge at The Ritz-Carlton...read more
Saturday, December 07, 2019
Retief and Leo Goosen lead PNC Father Son Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Retief Goosen and 16-year-old son Leo shot a 14-under 58 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the PNC Father Son Challenge scramble event.read more
Friday, December 06, 2019
Bertsch wins by one over Jaidee at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Shane Bertsch (Denver, Colorado) made a six-foot par putt on the 18th hole to complete a final-round 65 and win by one with a 17-under total at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament Final Stage.read more
Thursday, December 05, 2019
Karlsson leads by one after three rounds at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Sweden’s Robert Karlsson carded a third-round 65 to move to 12-under and take a one-shot lead entering Friday’s final round at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School. First- and second-round leader Stephen Leaney (Perth, Australia) is tied for second at 11-under with...read more
Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Leaney leads by four through 36 holes at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School Finals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Australian Stephen Leaney carded a 5-under 66 Wednesday and took a four-stroke lead midway through the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School. Leaney is 11 under through two rounds at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course, while three players are tied at 7 under: Paul Stankows...read more
Top 10 players of the decade on PGA TOUR Champions
The past decade has been a boon for PGA TOUR Champions. Purses have risen, crowds continue to support the legends of the game in record numbers, and millions of dollars have been generated for charities far and wide.read more