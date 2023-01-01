PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Payne Stewart Award

Payne Stewart Award

THREE QUALITIES THAT CONNECT PAYNE STEWART TO THE AWARD RECIPIENTS

CHARITY

Leaving a lasting impression is important to Kenny Perry just as it was for Payne Stewart. Both knew their charitable giving impacts many more lives than any of their pin-hunting 5-irons or clutch putts.

CHARACTER

Most think of Justin Leonard's 'putt heard round the world' when recalling the 1999 Ryder Cup. Payne Stewart's act on the 18th green isn't often remembered, but it was memorable because it showed true character.

SPORTSMANSHIP

Golf is a game that tests your patience, and Payne Stewart knew it. He came so close so many times to add to his illustrious resume, but was always the comsumate professional when things didn't go his way.


Gary Koch surprised with PGA TOUR's Payne Stewart Award
Archive

Gary Koch’s acceptance speech at Payne Stewart Award ceremony
Payne Stewart Award winners reflect on Stewart’s legacy
Billy Andrade reflects on being a Payne Stewart Award winner
Bernhard Langer reflects on being a Payne Stewart Award winner
Legacy

Payne Stewart's legacy lives on at The Country Club
'Miss you every day'
Players analyze Payne Stewart's swing
Past Winners

Year

Gary Koch
USA

Gary Koch

2023

Billy Andrade
USA

Billy Andrade

2022

Justin Rose
ENG

Justin Rose

2021

Zach Johnson
USA

Zach Johnson

2020

Hale Irwin
USA

Hale Irwin

2019

Bernhard Langer
GER

Bernhard Langer

2018

Stewart Cink
USA

Stewart Cink

2017

Gary Koch honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
Billy Andrade receives Payne Stewart Award, friend Brad Faxon shows support
Justin Rose reflects on 'overwhelming' honor of Payne Stewart Award
Gary Koch honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
18 Things: Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
PGA TOUR Americas
