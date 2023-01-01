PGA TOUR Americas

One of two Visual Story ad products within the PGA TOUR App. With full-screen, vertical creatives in the 9:16 aspect ratio, your brand will capture users' attention the moment they open the app. Hero Stories are prominently displayed on the YourTOUR landing page, ensuring maximum visibility and impact. Elevate your brand's presence and engage your target audience with advertising creatives inserted between highlights, recaps, and main storylines within PGA TOUR's Hero Stories.