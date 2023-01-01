PGA TOUR Americas

Video On Demand
What are you getting?
Align your brand with premium PGA TOUR video content across all of our on-demand platforms (responsive web & apps). Advertising opportunities consist of run of platform inventory (sold on CPM) or franchise sponsorships (sold on a flat rate and on share of voice basis). Options include 6-30 second video content within the PGA TOUR'S TOURCAST platform, video content on-site and in-app, and within the app's new 'Story' feature.
Creative Best Practices
The expected lead time for video creative preparation is 5-7 business days.
Brand
Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.
Typography
Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.
Video Specs
• File Type .mp4
• Dimensions (16:9) 1920 x 1080
• 29.97 FPS
• >15K kbps bitrate
• File Size (max) 50MB
Tags & Creative
1. NBC/GC Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
2. CBS Simulcast: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
3. PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
4. YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
5. Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
6. CTV: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)