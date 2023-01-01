PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Align your brand with premium PGA TOUR video content across all of our on-demand platforms (responsive web & apps). Advertising opportunities consist of run of platform inventory (sold on CPM) or franchise sponsorships (sold on a flat rate and on share of voice basis). Options include 6-30 second video content within the PGA TOUR'S TOURCAST platform, video content on-site and in-app, and within the app's new 'Story' feature.

Creative Best Practices

The expected lead time for video creative preparation is 5-7 business days.

Brand

Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.

Typography

Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.


Video Specs

• File Type .mp4

• Dimensions (16:9) 1920 x 1080

• 29.97 FPS

• >15K kbps bitrate

• File Size (max) 50MB


Tags & Creative

1. NBC/GC Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)

2. CBS Simulcast: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

3. PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)

4. YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)

5. Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

6. CTV: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

