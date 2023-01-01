PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Scorecard

What are you getting?

Premium high-impact leaderboard placement in a high traffic location. As a part of the high-impact bundle, the scorecard serves in tandem with the homepage mid-content and top positions for mobile, tablet, and desktop users. The scorecard position is often bundled with our other High Impact offering, sharing the same rich media options, as well as PSD design template.


Standard Dimensions:

• Desktop: 970x90, 728x90

• Tablet: 320x100

• Mobile: 320x100


Rich Media Dimensions:

• Responsive based on user device and PSD template build out

PSD Template - REQUIRED For Rich Media Build

Please provide layered, organized PSD files to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time is 12-14 business days.

View Demos

Full Video
Parallax
Embedded Video
Static
Animated
Carousel

PSD File Requirements

• If Animated: Layered, organized PSD files to allow for additional interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image.

• Scorecard Canvas Sizes included in High Impact PSD file

• Image Canvas Sizes: 970x110, 704x120, 335x120

• Image Files .jpg, .png, .gif

• Logo File Type: .svg, .eps

• Font File Type: otf, .ttf

Rich Media Dimensions:
Desktop 970 x 110
Tablet 704 x 120
Mobile 335 x 120

Rich Media Video Asset Requirements:
Resolution1080p - 1920 x 1080
File Type.mp4, .mov
Recommended Length6 - 15 seconds
CodecH.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
Audio Bitrate128 kbps minimum
Audio CodecAAC / MP3 / MP4

Standard Banner Requirements (if chosen):
Accepted FormatsGIF, JPG, HTML5
Loop Limit3, 15 seconds maximum
FPS24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
3rd Party TrackingYes
Creative Versions Accepted3 maximum
HTML5 environmentDisplay & Video360

Creative Best Practices

PSD Design File - Photoshop Template

As a part of our design process, the PGA TOUR requires clients to submit a layered Photoshop file including all assets, text files, logos, and more. This is the most efficient & effective way to bring designs to life on PGATOUR.COM. Complete each required canvas size in the PSD to utilize ads on all platforms, including; desktop, mobile, and tablet. The expected lead time is 12-14 days to launch.

Brand

Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.

Video Integration

Integration of video within creative helps elevate the creative and promotes further engagement beyond a ‘click’ with a user; captures longer attention time and helps promote brand storytelling. When implementing video assets in high impact ad-slots, please deliver video assets separately from the PSD file.

Imagery

Strong product imagery or brand graphic treatment. Allow your brand to stand out with clean photography that feels native to the ad unit and the website.

Typography

Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.

PGA TOUR Americas
