PGA TOUR Americas

The PGA TOUR requires the use of this PSD Template for all rich media designs. Please provide a layered, organized PSD file to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling and separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time is 12-14 business days. If a client is unable to provide a layered PSD template with necessary design assets, the High Impact position allows for the use of standard banners as an alternative option.