PGA TOUR Americas

High Impact

What are you getting?

• Responsive inline ad slots featured across PGATOUR.COM

• High impact offers full rich-media capabilities including offerings below, choose up to three custom designs and functionalities

• The High Impact position is bundled with the Scorecard position; both use the same PSD template for design purposes

• Balance of engaging visuals for advertisers and respect for the user experience


View Demos

Parallax
Embedded Video
Carousel
Full Video
Data Feed
Interactive

PSD Template - REQUIRED For Rich Media Build

The PGA TOUR requires the use of this PSD Template for all rich media designs. Please provide a layered, organized PSD file to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling and separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time is 12-14 business days. If a client is unable to provide a layered PSD template with necessary design assets, the High Impact position allows for the use of standard banners as an alternative option.

PSD File Requirements

• If Animated: Layered, organized PSD files to allow for additional interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image.

• Image Canvas Sizes: 1032 x 290, 581 x 300, 335x300, 335x120

• Image Files .jpg, .png, .gif

• Logo File Type: .svg, .eps

• Font File Type: otf, .ttf


High Impact Dimensions:

Responsive based on user device and PSD template build-out

Desktop1032x290
Tablet581x300
Mobile335x300

High Impact + Scorecard Dimensions:

Responsive based on user device and PSD template build-out

Desktop1032x290, 970x110
Tablet581x300, 704x120
Mobile335x120, 335x300

Rich Media Video Asset Requirements
Resolution1080p - 1920 x 1080
File Type.mp4, .mov
Recommended Length6 - 15 seconds
CodecH.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
Audio Bitrate128 kbps minimum
Audio CodecAAC / MP3 / MP4

Standard Banners (if chosen):

Desktop970x250, 970x90, 728x90
Tablet728x90, 300x250
Mobile320x100, 300x250
Accepted FormatsGIF, JPG, HTML5
Loop Limit3, 15 seconds maximum
FPS24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
3rd Party TrackingYes
Creative Versions Accepted3 maximum
HTML5 environmentDisplay & Video360

Creative Best Practices

Photoshop Template (PSD)

As a part of our design process, the PGA TOUR requires clients to submit a layered Photoshop file including all assets, text files, logos, and more. This is the most efficient & effective way to bring designs to life on PGATOUR.COM. Complete each required canvas size in the PSD to utilize ads cross-platforms, including; desktop, mobile, and tablet. The expected lead time is 12-14 business days to launch.

Brand

Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.

Video Integration

Integration of video within creative helps elevate the creative and promotes further engagement beyond a ‘click’ with a user; captures longer attention time and helps promote brand storytelling. When implementing video assets in high impact ad-slots, please deliver video assets separately from the PSD file.

Imagery

Strong product imagery or brand graphic treatment. Allow your brand to stand out with clean photography that feels native to the ad unit and the website.

Typography

Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.

