PGA TOUR Americas

High Impact
What are you getting?
• Responsive inline ad slots featured across PGATOUR.COM
• High impact offers full rich-media capabilities including offerings below, choose up to three custom designs and functionalities
• The High Impact position is bundled with the Scorecard position; both use the same PSD template for design purposes
• Balance of engaging visuals for advertisers and respect for the user experience
PSD Template - REQUIRED For Rich Media Build
The PGA TOUR requires the use of this PSD Template for all rich media designs. Please provide a layered, organized PSD file to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling and separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time is 12-14 business days. If a client is unable to provide a layered PSD template with necessary design assets, the High Impact position allows for the use of standard banners as an alternative option.
PSD File Requirements
• If Animated: Layered, organized PSD files to allow for additional interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image.
• Image Canvas Sizes: 1032 x 290, 581 x 300, 335x300, 335x120
• Image Files .jpg, .png, .gif
• Logo File Type: .svg, .eps
• Font File Type: otf, .ttf
High Impact Dimensions:
Responsive based on user device and PSD template build-out
|Desktop
|1032x290
|Tablet
|581x300
|Mobile
|335x300
High Impact + Scorecard Dimensions:
Responsive based on user device and PSD template build-out
|Desktop
|1032x290, 970x110
|Tablet
|581x300, 704x120
|Mobile
|335x120, 335x300
|Rich Media Video Asset Requirements
|Resolution
|1080p - 1920 x 1080
|File Type
|.mp4, .mov
|Recommended Length
|6 - 15 seconds
|Codec
|H.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
|Audio Bitrate
|128 kbps minimum
|Audio Codec
|AAC / MP3 / MP4
Standard Banners (if chosen):
|Desktop
|970x250, 970x90, 728x90
|Tablet
|728x90, 300x250
|Mobile
|320x100, 300x250
|Accepted Formats
|GIF, JPG, HTML5
|Loop Limit
|3, 15 seconds maximum
|FPS
|24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
|3rd Party Tracking
|Yes
|Creative Versions Accepted
|3 maximum
|HTML5 environment
|Display & Video360
Creative Best Practices
Photoshop Template (PSD)
As a part of our design process, the PGA TOUR requires clients to submit a layered Photoshop file including all assets, text files, logos, and more. This is the most efficient & effective way to bring designs to life on PGATOUR.COM. Complete each required canvas size in the PSD to utilize ads cross-platforms, including; desktop, mobile, and tablet. The expected lead time is 12-14 business days to launch.
Brand
Keep the brand promoted in the creative present the whole time. Ensure logos are outlined, or use a color that does not blend with the background color. Keep brand text bold/colored to stand out. The user should never lose track of the brand promoting the creative.
Video Integration
Integration of video within creative helps elevate the creative and promotes further engagement beyond a ‘click’ with a user; captures longer attention time and helps promote brand storytelling. When implementing video assets in high impact ad-slots, please deliver video assets separately from the PSD file.
Imagery
Strong product imagery or brand graphic treatment. Allow your brand to stand out with clean photography that feels native to the ad unit and the website.
Typography
Typography intersects well with the colors and graphics incorporated in the creative; the strategy helps the text stand out and not be cluttered by the imagery/graphics incorporated in the creative. Simple headlines that stand out, grabbing the user’s attention lead to higher engagement.