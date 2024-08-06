PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Class of 2024 Ranking

As of Tuesday Aug 6, 2024

This Week RankPlayerFedEx Cup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsCombined Points
1

Karl Vilips

-895.083895.083
2

Matthew Riedel

-325.25325.25
3

Austin Greaser

-143.806143.806
4

Nick Gabrelcik

-115.312115.312
5

Christo Lamprecht

-100.5100.5
6

William Moll

-80.1780.17
7

Cole Sherwood

-37.82137.821
8

Gustav Frimodt

-5.85.8
9

Mats Ege

---
9

Herman Wibe-Sekne

---
9

Ben van Wyk

---
9

Frederik Kjettrup

---
9

Petr Hruby

---
9

Sampson Zheng

---
9

Jonas Baumgartner

---
9

Maxwell Moldovan

---
9

Canon Claycomb

---
9

Santiago de la Fuente

---
9

Michael Brennan

---
9

Ben Lorenz

---
9

Dylan Menante

---
9

Bryce Lewis

---
9

John Keefer

---
9

Ryggs Johnston

---

* - Non-member points

