PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

AWARDS

FEDEXCUP CHAMPION

With his victory at the 2022 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy became the first player to win three FedExCup titles.

The FedExCup is awarded to the season champion at the end of the TOUR Championship, based on a points system.

SeasonFedExCup Champion
2021-22Rory McIlroy
2020-21Patrick Cantlay
2019-20Dustin Johnson
2018-19Rory McIlroy
2017-18Justin Rose
2016-17Justin Thomas
2015-16Rory McIlroy
2014-15Jordan Spieth
2013-14Billy Horschel
2013Henrik Stenson
2012Brandt Snedeker
2011Bill Haas
2010Jim Furyk
2009Tiger Woods
2008Vijay Singh
2007Tiger Woods

JACK NICKLAUS AWARD - PGA TOUR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Jack Nicklaus Award after winning four times on the season, including the Masters Tournament.

The Jack Nicklaus Award is awarded annually to the PGA TOUR Player of the Year as voted on by the PGA TOUR membership.

SeasonPlayer of the Year
2021-22Scottie Scheffler
2020-21Patrick Cantlay
2019-20Dustin Johnson
2018-19Rory McIlroy
2017-18Brooks Koepka
2016-17Justin Thomas
2015-16Dustin Johnson
2014-15Jordan Spieth
2013-14Rory McIlroy
2013Tiger Woods
2012Rory McIlroy
2011Luke Donald
2010Jim Furyk
2009Tiger Woods
2008Padraig Harrington
2007Tiger Woods
2006Tiger Woods
2005Tiger Woods
2004Vijay Singh
2003Tiger Woods
2002Tiger Woods
2001Tiger Woods
2000Tiger Woods
1999Tiger Woods
1998Mark O'Meara
1997Tiger Woods
1996Tom Lehman
1995Greg Norman
1994Nick Price
1993Nick Price
1992Fred Couples
1991Fred Couples
1990Wayne Levi

ARNOLD PALMER AWARD - ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Cameron Young recorded five runner-up finishes during the 2021-22 season, earning the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

The Arnold Palmer Award is awarded annually to the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year as voted on by the PGA TOUR membership.

SeasonRookie of the Year
2020-21Will Zalatoris
2019-20Scottie Scheffler
2018-19Sungjae Im
2017-18Aaron Wise
2016-17Xander Schauffele
2015-16Emiliano Grillo
2014-15Daniel Berger
2013-14Chesson Hadley
2013Jordan Spieth
2012John Huh
2011Keegan Bradley
2010Rickie Fowler
2009Marc Leishman
2008Andres Romero
2007Brandt Snedeker
2006Trevor Immelman
2005Sean O'Hair
2004Todd Hamilton
2003Ben Curtis
2002Jonathan Byrd
2001Charles Howell III
2000Michael Clark II
1999Carlos Franco
1998Steve Flesch
1997Stewart Cink
1996Tiger Woods
1995Woody Austin
1994Ernie Els
1993Vijay Singh
1992Mark Carnevale
1991John Daly
1990Robert Gamez

BYRON NELSON AWARD

Rory McIlroy won his third Byron Nelson Award with a Scoring Average of 68.67 for the 2021-22 season.

The Byron Nelson Award is based on each player’s adjusted scoring average. The adjusted score is computed from the average score of the field at each tournament. As a result, a player’s score may be higher or lower than his actual score. Actual scoring average was used to determine the scoring leader prior to 1988. In order to qualify for the Byron Nelson Award, a player must compete in a minimum of 50 official rounds on the PGA TOUR. The PGA of America awards the Vardon Trophy based on the same criteria.

SeasonByron Nelson Award WinnerScoring Avg.SeasonByron Nelson Award WinnerScoring Avg.
2021-22Rory McIlroy68.672000Tiger Woods67.79
2020-21Jon Rahm69.301999Tiger Woods68.43
2019-20Webb Simpson68.981998David Duval69.13
2018-19Rory McIlroy69.061997Nick Price68.98
2017-18Dustin Johnson68.701996Tom Lehman69.32
2016-17Jordan Spieth68.841995Greg Norman69.06
2015-16Dustin Johnson69.171994Greg Norman68.81
2014-15Jordan Spieth68.941993Greg Norman68.90
2013-14Rory McIlroy68.831992Fred Couples69.38
2013Steve Stricker68.951991Fred Couples69.59
2012Rory McIlroy68.871990Greg Norman69.10
2011Luke Donald68.861989Payne Stewart69.49
2010Matt Kuchar69.611988Greg Norman69.38
2009Tiger Woods68.051987David Frost70.09
2008Sergio Garcia69.121986Scott Hoch70.08
2007Tiger Woods67.791985Don Pooley70.36
2006Tiger Woods68.111984Calvin Peete70.56
2005Tiger Woods68.661983Raymond Floyd70.61
2004Vijay Singh68.841982Tom Kite70.21
2003Tiger Woods68.411981Tom Kite69.80
2002Tiger Woods68.561980Lee Trevino69.73
2001Tiger Woods68.81   

PAYNE STEWART AWARD

In recognition of his character, sportsmanship and dedication to charitable giving, Billy Andrade was named the recipient of the 2022 Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company.

The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. Stewart, an 11-time winner on the PGA TOUR and World Golf Hall of Fame member, died tragically during the week of the 1999 TOUR Championship. Southern Company was the TOUR Championship sponsor the year of Stewart’s passing. A year later, the PGA TOUR’s Policy Board created the Payne Stewart Award in his honor, and Southern Company has supported the annual presentation since its inception. In addition to a sculpture by Bob Pack presented to the recipient, the Payne Stewart Award is accompanied by an annual Payne Stewart Award Grant made possible by Southern Company. The $500,000 grant supports several initiatives in Stewart’s name and is distributed as follows: $100,000 to Payne and Tracey Stewart’s primary charity, The Stewart Family Foundation; $100,000 in Stewart’s honor to Payne Stewart Memorial, located in Missouri at Kids Across America, which is affiliated with Kanakuk Kamps; and $300,000 to a charity designated by the winner.

YearPayne Stewart Award Winner
2022Billy Andrade
2021Justin Rose
2020Zach Johnson
2019Hale Irwin
2018Bernhard Langer
2017Stewart Cink
2016Jim Furyk
2015Ernie Els
2014Nick Faldo
2013Peter Jacobsen
2012Steve Stricker
2011David Toms
2010Tom Lehman
2009Kenny Perry
2008Davis Love III
2007Hal Sutton
2006Gary Player
2005Brad Faxon
2004Jay Haas
2003Tom Watson
2002Nick Price
2001Ben Crenshaw
2000Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer

COURAGE AWARD

D.J. Gregory, who was born with cerebral palsy and has walked more than 14,000 miles and 42,000 holes at PGA TOUR events since 2008 in support of his Walking For Kids Foundation, was named the recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award during a surprise ceremony at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

The PGA TOUR Courage Award is presented to a player, or individual long associated with the game of golf, who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, such as personal tragedy or debilitating injury or illness, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Prior to 2012, the award was given to the Comeback Player of the Year.

YearCourage Award Winner
2022D.J. Gregory
2020Morgan Hoffmann
2017Gene Sauers
2015Jarrod Lyle
2013Erik Compton
2010Stuart Appleby
2008Dudley Hart
2007Steve Stricker
2006Steve Stricker
2005Olin Browne
2004John Daly
2003Peter Jacobsen
2002Gene Sauers
2001Joe Durant
2000Paul Azinger
1999Steve Pate
1998Scott Verplank
1997Bill Glasson
1996Steve Jones
1995Bob Tway
1994Hal Sutton
1993Howard Twitty
1992John Cook
1991Bruce Fleisher, D.A. Weibring

OTHER AWARDS

Associated Press

Male Athlete of the Year

YearPlayer
2006Tiger Woods
2000Tiger Woods
1999Tiger Woods
1997Tiger Woods
1971Lee Trevino
1953Ben Hogan
1945Byron Nelson
1944Byron Nelson
1932Gene Sarazen

Associated Press

Athlete of the Decade

YearPlayer
2000sTiger Woods

Sporting News

Man of the Year

YearPlayer
1971Lee Trevino

Sports Illustrated

Sportsman of the Year

YearPlayer
2000Tiger Woods
1996Tiger Woods
1978Jack Nicklaus
1971Lee Trevino
1964Ken Venturi
1960Arnold Palmer

Sports Illustrated

20th Century Sports Awards

YearPlayer
1999Jack Nicklaus

Presidential Medal of Freedom

YearPlayer
2021Gary Player
2019Tiger Woods
2014Charlie Sifford
2005Jack Nicklaus
2004Arnold Palmer

Congressional Gold Medal

YearPlayer
2015Jack Nicklaus
2009Arnold Palmer
2006Byron Nelson

TOURNAMENT AWARDS

Tournament of the Year

SeasonTournament
2019-20Not awarded (COVID-19 shortened season)
2018-19Waste Management Phoenix Open
2017-18Waste Management Phoenix Open
2016-17Travelers Championship
2015-16John Deere Classic
2014-15Waste Management Phoenix Open
2013-14BMW Championship, Waste Management Phoenix Open
2013BMW Championship
2012BMW Championship
2011The Greenbrier Classic
2010Quail Hollow Championship
2009Quail Hollow Championship
2008BMW Championship

Charity of the Year

SeasonCharityTournament
2020-21The WARM PlaceCharles Schwab Challenge
2019-20Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green TeeValspar Championship
2018-19Momentous InstituteAT&T Byron Nelson
2017-18Second HelpingsRBC Heritage
2016-17Carvin SchoolPuerto Rico Open
2015-16Each One. Tell One.Barracuda Championship
2014-15Monarch SchoolFarmers Insurance Open
2013-14The Hole in the Wall Gang CampTravelers Championship
2013Memory MattersRBC Heritage
2012The Children's CabinetReno-Tahoe Open
2011River Bend FoodbankJohn Deere Classic
2010Ryan HouseWaste Management Phoenix Open
2009Arnold Palmer Medical CenterArnold Palmer Invitational
2008Whaley Children's CenterBuick Open
2007Academy Prep Center for EducationPODS Championship
2006Any Baby CanValero Texas Open
2005St. Michael's Special SchoolZurich Classic of New Orleans
2004Evans Scholars FoundationCialis Western Open
2003Respite Care of San AntonioValero Texas Open
2002Children's Healthcare of AtlantaBellSouth Classic
2001Homeward BoundPhoenix Open
2000Volunteers in MedicineWorldCom Classic - The Heritage of Golf
1999Louisiana Chapter of Operation SmileCompaq Classic of New Orleans
1998St. Jude Children's Research HospitalFedEx St. Jude Classic
1997Martha's KitchenBob Hope Chrysler Classic
1996The Thunderbird Youth FundPhoenix Open
1995The Pro Kids Golf AcademyBuick Invitational
1994La. Children's Research Center for Development and LearningFreeport-McMoRan Classic
1993Chinquapin SchoolShell Houston Open
1992United Health Services SystemB.C. Open
1991Arrowhead Ranch for BoysHardee's Golf Classic
1990Salesmanship ClubGTE Byron Nelson Classic
1989Bobby Benson FoundationUnited Airlines Hawaiian Open
1988Siskin Memorial FoundationChattanooga Classic
1987Egleston Hospital for ChildrenBellsouth Classic

Volunteer of the Year

SeasonVolunteerTournament
2020-21Anne Bogenriefthe Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2019-20Barbara Van BuskirkThe RSM Classic
2018-19Paul BrownWyndham Championship
2017-18Henry "Skip" MongeBarracuda Championship
2016-17Chuck AustinJohn Deere Classic
2015-16Karen and Don WhamondTHE NORTHERN TRUST
2014-15Doug WertzZurich Classic of New Orleans
2013-14Jim HuntCrowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial
2013Darlene RiggsTHE PLAYERS Championship
2012Terry RussShell Houston Open
2011Ray BerlingerChildren's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic
2010Mel KrejciBMW Championship
2009Virginia LaneTOUR Championship by Coca-Cola
2008Joan SmithBuick Invitational
2007Phyllis WadeNorthern Trust Open
2006Marty SheetsWyndham Championship
2005John HamiltonCialis Western Open
2004Peggy NelsonEDS Byron Nelson Championship
2003Bobby TsumuraSony Open in Hawaii
2002Dick SearleAT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
2001Mary CaveBuick Invitational
2000Earl ElliottShell Houston Open, TOUR Championship
1999Steve JacobsJohn Deere Classic
1998Dorothy Campbellthe Memorial Tournament