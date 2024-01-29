The PGA TOUR unveils a revolutionary new app and a total game-changer for how fans experience golf.
PGA TOUR Vision allows fans to utilize 2D windows, 3D hole models and immersive hole views to follow live tournaments. Powered by visionOS, the user's eyes, hands and voice are in control with intuitive gestures such as simply moving their eyes, tapping fingers to select or using a virtual keyboard. The experience was created by the TOUR in partnership with digital product agency Work & Co and sports technology leader Quintar.
The new app for Vision Pro builds upon a holistic ecosystem of digital platforms that TOUR has introduced over the past year, including new experiences for mobile and web made in partnership with Work & Co. This move continues TOUR’s commitment to innovation in professional sports and its desire to bring fans ever closer to the sport they love. See more here about the Apple Vision Pro.
Unprecedented immersion in golf
Harnessing the cutting-edge spatial computing capabilities of Apple's visionOS, fans can navigate through highly detailed 3D models of holes on PGA TOUR courses, track shot trails in real-time, enjoy a bird's-eye view, and gain insights and perspectives never seen before.
Real-time action at your fingertips
The app transforms how fans engage with the sport. Imagine standing virtually on the tee box, fairway or green, witnessing the live action as it unfolds, feeling as if you're right there in the thick of the tournament. The integration of a real-time leaderboard and detailed scoring for each PGA TOUR event enhances this vivid, immersive experience.
The closest thing to being there
The new app transports fans directly into the heart of the action. From the opening tee shot to the final putt, it offers the most comprehensive and engaging way to follow the PGA TOUR every week, all from the comfort of your home.