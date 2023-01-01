Volunteer Terms and Conditions

Volunteer Credential Terms: Volunteers grant permission to PGA TOUR to utilize their image or likeness incidental to any live or recorded television or other transmission or reproduction in whole or in part of the Tournament. Volunteers agree not to transmit or facilitate transmission of any account, description, picture, or reproduction of the Tournament, including, without limitation, scoring-related data, without the specific advance written permission of the PGA TOUR. Soliciting autographs from Tournament players with intent to sell is prohibited. Volunteers agree not to seek autographs of players in order to sell such autographs and not to pay another person to obtain an autograph. For security purposes, no bags larger than six inches will be permitted onto the golf course, including purses, chair bags, and camera cases. Volunteers hereby consent to the reasonable inspection of their person and property before entering the Tournament, which inspection may include, without limitation, metal detection. No food, coolers, ladders, signs, banners, radios, televisions, firearms, explosive devices, etc. will be permitted on the grounds. All mobile devices, PDAs, and pagers must be on silent or vibrate and must be used in accordance with the posted Mobile Device Policy. No cameras or camcorders are allowed during Tournament rounds. No alcoholic beverages may be brought onto or taken from the grounds of the Tournament. Volunteers agree to abide by all rules and regulations established by the PGA TOUR and the Tournament, and a violation of such rules and regulations, including failure to appear for a scheduled volunteer shift, can be a cause for termination of the license granted herein, forfeiture of the volunteer credential and removal from the Tournament. Volunteers agree to comply with the PGA TOUR golf cart policy. The volunteer credential cannot be used in a promotion or offered as a prize without permission from PGA TOUR. Resale of the volunteer credential is not permitted. It is unlawful to reproduce the volunteer credential. PGA TOUR reserves the right to revoke any volunteer credential and cancel all privileges connected therein.