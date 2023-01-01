Know Before You Go
Welcome PGA TOUR Fans!
The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA TOUR has developed health and safety measures to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. As CDC guidelines as well as state and local requirements continue to evolve, PGA TOUR guidelines for on-site spectatorship and attendance are subject to change. Please visit your local tournament’s website for more information on important health and safety measures.
Arrival
All persons and items are subject to search prior to being granted access into the tournament. Persons found to be in possession of prohibited items or bags that exceed the permitted size specifications will be asked to return those items to their vehicle before being allowed to board shuttles or enter the tournament grounds. The tournament may not provide a bag check facility, so attendees are urged not to bring prohibited items.
Autographs
To enhance the autograph experience for all spectators, while allowing players to properly prepare for competition, the PGA TOUR has established the following guidelines:
Bag Policy
No bags larger than 6"x6" (including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags) are permitted through the gates. No clear, plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12"x6"x12" are permitted through the gates. For more information, please visit PGA TOUR Prohibited Items.
Chairs
Lounge or oversized chairs with extended footrests, or seat cushions in a carrying case with pockets or compartments are not permitted through the gates. Collapsible chairs without chair bags and seat cushions that do not require a carrying case or have pockets or compartments are not permitted. All portable chairs must be removed from the course each night.
Feeling Ill On-Site
If you begin to feel ill on-site, please return safely home or seek medical attention at the First Aid Tent.
Food and Beverage
At the tournament's discretion, food may enter the tournament in a clear, resealable plastic bag not to exceed the size of a one (1) gallon bag. Outside beverages or coolers are not permitted. For more information on tournament policies, please visit the tournament website.
Masks/Face Coverings
Per CDC Guidelines, everyone ages 2 years and older should properly wear a well-fitting mask indoors where the COVID-19 transmission rate is high, or if you have been exposed, regardless of vaccination status.
Onsite Transactions and Payments
In partnership with Mastercard®, the PGA TOUR has worked to enable contactless payments across key point of sale locations on-course so guests can purchase the things they love using a safer cashless method in a clean environment. At PGA TOUR tournaments, guests are encouraged to “tap-and-go” with their contactless credit card at checkout at applicable events and vendors.
Parking and Rideshare
Parking and rideshare are available at PGA TOUR tournaments. Please visit the tournament website for the most current parking and rideshare information for your local tournament.
Personal Transportation Devices
Segways, motorized scooters, or other personal transportation devices are permitted when used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment. No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards, or similar devices are permitted to be operated on or within tournament property.
Pets
No pets, except for service animals, are permitted through the gates.
Prior to Arrival
Those who feel ill or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be admitted to PGA TOUR tournaments. Please check your temperature before arrival to confirm you do not have a fever of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more. For more information on symptoms and procedures for those experiencing them, please visit the CDC's website, which can be found here.
Prohibited Items
Sanitization
PGA TOUR tournaments will have enhanced sanitization protocols in place to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized. Sanitization and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time on-site.
Social Distancing
For the safety of yourself and others, please be mindful of social distancing.
Ticketing Admissions
Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds and may proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. For full PGA TOUR Ticket Terms, click here.
Tournament Guidelines
Guests will notice signage and posted guidelines throughout the golf course, as well as visual reminders of policies and the PGA TOUR Fan Code of Conduct that must be adhered to while on-site. Failure to comply with any posted or verbal policies may result in consequential action, including expulsion from the tournament grounds.
Weather Policy
The PGA TOUR Weather Policy is in effect at all tournaments. Please observe on-course scoreboards for weather messages and follow all instructions provided by the tournament, which may include seeking safe shelter or exiting the premises. In the event of dangerous weather - avoid the following: hilltops/high places; golf carts; temporary structures; trees; wire fencing.
Will Call and Ticketing Customer Service
Limited Will Call may be available at PGA TOUR tournaments, and all tournaments offer ticketing customer service. Guests are strongly encouraged to distribute and download tickets in advance of the tournament. For more information on Will Call at your local event, please visit the tournament website.
REP Our Game
The PGA TOUR has the best fans in sports. By attending a PGA TOUR event - and as part of the PGA TOUR family - spectators are expected to behave appropriately by Respecting the Game, Enjoying Responsibly, and Playing by the Rules. For more information on proper versus improper fan behavior at PGA TOUR events, please view the full Fan Code of Conduct (below).
Respect the Game
The game of golf has historically been one of decorum, civility, and sportsmanship, and you as a spectator play an important role in helping to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all. When attending a PGA TOUR event, please Respect the Game by watching your distance and behavior toward the athletes, not interfering with the competition, and spectating in a safe and orderly manner.
Enjoy Responsibly
PGA TOUR events are more than just an opportunity to witness the best golfers in the world perform. Our events offer unforgettable memories and activities for families and individuals of all ages. While on-site, please Enjoy Responsibly, and respect all competitors, staff, and fellow spectators. Those 21 and up who are enjoying alcoholic beverages are expected to do so in a safe and orderly manner.
Play by the Rules
Each year, more than 100,000 people volunteer their time in helping tournaments provide a safe and memorable experience for our fans. Please Play by the Rules by ensuring that your actions reflect the values found in the official Fan Code of Conduct (below) and that you treat these volunteers, the golf course, and the many staff and vendors with respect.
PGA TOUR CODE OF CONDUCT
The PGA TOUR is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where individuals of all backgrounds are treated with respect for the benefit of the health, safety, and welfare of all. Everyone on property is expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive or harassing behavior. By coming onto the tournament grounds, you accept that you will be subject to expulsion and the loss of ticket and/or credential privileges for the following breaches of etiquette:
The tournament reserves the right to deny entry or dismiss any individual displaying inappropriate behavior or violating the Code of Conduct. Guests in violation will be subject to expulsion without refund. Hospitality Package holders and/or their guests are subject to revocation of their hospitality ticket for the remainder of the tournament. All individuals hereby agree and are willing to adhere to the aforementioned provisions.