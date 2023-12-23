Shane Bertsch disregards doubters, earns exempt PGA TOUR Champions card at Q-School

“Quite honestly, the end of the year left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Bertsch, who moved from 56th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings to 39th over the final month of the season. “I was making a great run at the end of the year. Bogeying the last hole (at the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida) cost me the top 36. I was already registered for Q-School. I’m like, ‘I played well there three years ago, so why not?’