Despite sore knee, Dicky Pride maximizes sponsor exemption at Chubb Classic

Pride teed it up 24 times last year and managed only one top-10 and seven top-25s. He suffered a torn meniscus en route to missing the cut at the U.S. Senior Open at the end of June and posted more finishes outside the top 50 (six) than inside the top 25 (two) after that. He tumbled to 56th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, lost his playing privileges for 2023 and had to go to Q-School, which didn’t go well either.