Bernhard Langer leads notable numbers from 2023 PGA TOUR Champions season

10: There were 10 times during the 2023 season when a player shot his age or better in a round. Langer accomplished the feat on seven occasions, including the first and third rounds of his victory at the Chubb Classic (Feb. 17-19). Seventy-two-year-old Dick Mast shot his age or better for all three rounds of the Sanford International (Sept. 15-17), carding scores of 70-72-71.