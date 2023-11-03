Padraig Harrington, K.J. Choi, Shane Bertsch and David Toms all tied at TimberTech Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
- Four players (Padraig Harrington, David Toms, K.J. Choi and Shane Bertsch) share the lead after a windy opening round at the TimberTech Championship.
Padraig Harrington, 34-33 – 67 (-4)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 9th / Projected: 3rd
- This is his fifth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions (He is 1-for-4 converting those into victories)
- The 52-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (33rd start)
- Seeks his second win of the 2023 season (12th start) (Won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (June 23-25))
- Looks to become the fifth multi-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6), Stephen Ames (4), David Toms (2) and Bernhard Langer (2)
- Making his second appearance at the TimberTech Championship, he finished 4th in 2022
David Toms, 33-34 – 67 (-4)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 6th / Projected: 2nd
- This is his 10th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions (Is 1-for-9 converting those into victories)
- The 56-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (139th start)
- Seeks his third win of the 2023 season (20th start) (Won the Cologuard Classic (March 3-5) and The Galleri Classic (March 24-26))
- Looks to become the third three-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6) and Stephen Ames (4)
- Making his sixth appearance at the TimberTech Championship, his best finish is 4th (2018, 2019)
K.J. Choi, 32-35 – 67 (-4)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 16th / Projected: 8th
- This is his fourth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions (Is 0-for-3 converting those into victories)
- The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (63rd start) (Last win: 2021 PURE Insurance Championship)
- Making his 23rd start of the season, he has five top 10s (Best finish: 2nd (Sanford International))
- Making his third appearance at the TimberTech Championship, his best finish is T6 (2021)
Shane Bertsch, 33-34 – 67 (-4)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 50th / Projected: 20th
- This is his second time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions (Is 1-for-1 converting those into victories)
- The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (82nd start) (Last win: 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge)
- Making his 25th start of the season, he has one top-10 finish (Best finish: T7 (Hoag Classic))
- Making his third appearance at the TimberTech Championship, his best finish is T16 (2022)
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Implications
After Sunday’s final round, the top 36 players in the standings will qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. After the first round of the TimberTech Championship, Shane Bertsch (T1) is projected to move into the top 36.
Other Notes
- Mike Weir, Marco Dawson and Ken Duke sit T5 after each opening with 3-under 68.
- 2021 TimberTech Championship winner Steven Alker, 2015 champion Paul Goydos, Rob Labritz, Robert Karlsson,Justin Leonard and World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh are T8 at 2-under.
Three-time TimberTech Championship winner (2010, 2019, 2022) Bernhard Langer opened with even-par 71 and sits T20.