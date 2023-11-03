Padraig Harrington, K.J. Choi, Shane Bertsch and David Toms all tied at TimberTech Championship

This is his 10th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions (Is 1-for-9 converting those into victories)

The 56-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (139th start)

Seeks his third win of the 2023 season (20th start) (Won the Cologuard Classic (March 3-5) and The Galleri Classic (March 24-26))

Looks to become the third three-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6) and Stephen Ames (4)