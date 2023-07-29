Alex Čejka takes one-shot lead into final round after windy day at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
• Through three rounds, Alex Čejka is even par and holds a one-shot lead over 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker, World Golf Hall of Famer member Vijay Singh, two-time Open Championship winner Padraig Harrington and England’s Phillip Archer.
• No player in the field broke par in today’s round, the first round where that has happened on a PGA TOUR or PGA TOUR Champions event since the 2008 Open Championship, which was won by Padraig Harrington, who currently sits T2 in this event.
• The field scoring average of 76.143 is the highest in a PGA TOUR Champions major following the cut since the 2008 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (76.274).
Alex Čejka, 68-71-74 – 213 (Even)
Alex Čejka recorded a three-over 74 in Round 3 and sits at even par for the tournament, good for the solo lead entering the final round.
• Cejka is seeking his third career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (61st start) and his third career PGA TOUR Champions major (wins: 2021 Regions Tradition & 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship).
• This matches Cejka’s best position in a PGA TOUR Champions major through three rounds (also: T1 at 2022 Kaulig Companies Chamioinship – finished T5).
• This marks the third time Čejka has led or co-led entering the final round. He is 0-for-3 in converting those into victories (0-for-1 in 72-hole events).
Other Notes
• New Zealand’s Steven Alker, the leader through two rounds, recorded a five-over par 76 and sits at +1 for the tournament, in a four-way tie for second entering the final round.
• Alker - the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner – is seeking his second PGA TOUR Champions victory this season and the seventh of his career (44th start). He is searching for his second career PGA TOUR Champions major (won the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship).
• This matches Alker’s best position through three rounds in a 72-hole event on PGA TOUR Champions (also: solo second at 2022 Regions Tradition & 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He finished T3 and solo third at those events, respectively.
• On the par-three 15th hole, Alker made a hole in one with a seven iron from 170 yards
• An eagle on the 18th hole propelled Vijay Singh to a two-under 69 on the day and a T4 position after Round 2. Singh is seeking his sixth career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (125th start) and his second major on this Tour (won 2018 Kaulig Companies Championship).
- This marks Singh’s best position on PGA TOUR Champions entering the final round since the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (T1 – finished T3) and his best position in a major in this Tour since the 2017 Kaulig Companies Championship (solo first – finished solo second)
• England’s Phillip Archer carded an ever-par 71 in Round 3 and sits at 1-over for the tournament, leaving him in a four-way tie for second entering the final round.
- This is Archer’s third-ever PGA TOUR Champions start. He is seeking his first career win on this Tour.
• World Golf Hall of Fame 2024 inductee Padraig Harrington recorded two eagles on the day (holes 6 & 18) to finish Round 3 at even par (71). Harrington – who won the 2007 & 2008 Open Championships – is +1 for the tournament and sits at T2 entering the final round.
- Harrington – the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year – is seeking his sixth PGA TOUR Champions victory (30th start) and his second major on this Tour (won 2022 U.S. Senior Open).
• On the par-5 13th hole, Italy’s Emanuele Canonica recorded a double eagle. He is at T24 through three rounds.
• Defending Senior Open champion Darren Clarke recorded a two-over 73 and sits at T32 (+7) through three rounds.