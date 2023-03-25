David Toms leads by one at The Galleri Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Seeking his second win in three starts, David Toms birdied three of his last four holes to shoot 7-under 65 and holds a one-stroke lead over Kevin Sutherland.
Sutherland was one of three players to go bogey-free in the first round, along with Brett Quigley and 45-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer.
David Toms, 34-31 – 65 (-7)
Matched his low round of the season (13th round)
Also shot 65 in the second round of the Cologuard Classic
This is his eighth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 0-for-7 converting those into victories
Has never had the solo lead after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
56-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (124th start)
Looks to become the first two-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions (Won the Cologuard Classic)
Would be his first multi-win season on PGA TOUR Champions since joining in 2017
Entered the week ranked No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings
Has finished in the top 15 in each of his four starts this season
Kevin Sutherland, 33-33 – 66 (-6)
This is his best position after the first round since co-leading at the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Making his fourth start of the season, his best finish is T6 (Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai)
58-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (176th start)
Last win: 2021 Cologuard Classic
Other Notes
Six players sit T3 at 5-under: 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Padraig Harrington, World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh, reigning Q-School medalist Richard Green, Rod Pampling, Rocco Mediate and Brett Quigley.
Reigning PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year Steven Alker and World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples are T9 at 4-under.
After playing the first six holes in 2-over, Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker (T14) played the final 12 holes in 5-under en route to 3-under 69. It is his 33rd consecutive round of par or better, the longest active streak on PGA TOUR Champions.
Seeking his record-breaking 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, Bernhard Langer (T14) opened with bogey-free 3-under 69.
Mark O’Meara (back) withdrew before the start of the first round. As a result, Paul Stankowski (T22) got into the field.